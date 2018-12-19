After Vodafone, Airtel debuts Rs 169 prepaid plan with unlimited national calls, 1GB daily data and more

Last week, Vodafone introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 169 with unlimited calling and other benefits. Not wanting to stay behind, Airtel has launched a similar plan priced at Rs 169. In terms of benefits, the plan offers unlimited national calling, and free 100 local and national SMS daily.

The plan also includes 1GB 2G/3G/4G data daily, and comes with a validity of 28 days. This means, users can download a total of up to 28GB data through the validity. It is an open market plan available for all Airtel prepaid users across India.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

In, comparison Vodafone Rs 169 prepaid plan offers unlimited local and national calling, unlimited national roaming, 100 daily SMS, and a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers 1GB daily high-speed 3G/4G data. While Airtel offers unlimited calling without any FUP, Vodafone has a few strings attached.

After the daily limit is hit, users can continue high-speed internet surfing at 3G/4G speeds, but they will be charged 50 paise per MB. And in case of calling, users can only make 250 calls daily, and 1,000 calls on a weekly basis. Once the calling limit is hit, subscribers will either be charged 1.2paise per second or Re 1 per minute, depending on the circle and user segmentation.

Both Airtel and Vodafone plans will compete with Rs 149 plan from Reliance Jio. It comes with unlimited calling without any FUP, 28 days validity, and 100 SMS daily. Users also get 1.5GB high-speed 4G data daily, and once the daily limit is hit, speed will be throttled down to 64Kbps till midnight. The plan also offers complimentary access to Reliance Jio suite of apps.