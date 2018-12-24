Airtel's Rs 399, Rs 448 prepaid plans revised; offers unlimited calls, up to 84 days validity and more

Vodafone recently revised its Rs 199 and Rs 399 prepaid plans, and added a new Rs 169 plan to its portfolio. Airtel was quick enough to follow the suit and introduced Rs 169 plan, while also revising the Rs 199 plan benefits. Now, the telco has further revised two other prepaid plans to offer improved benefits.

First is the Rs 399 prepaid plan. Subscribers will get unlimited local and national calls, with a validity of 84 days. The plan also includes 1GB 3G/4G data daily, allowing you to download a total of up to 84GB, and 100 local and national SMS daily, meaning up to 84,000 SMS through the validity. Earlier, this plan used to offer 1.4GB data with 70 days validity, and to some users, it used to offer 84 days validity.

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

Airtel has also revised the Rs 448 prepaid plan. Under this plan, users get a validity of 82 days, unlimited local and national calling, and 100 local and national SMS daily. The plan also includes 1.5GB daily data, meaning users can download up to 123GB through the validity period. Earlier, this plan used to offer 1.4GB daily data, so with the revision you get 100MB extra on a daily basis.

Talking about the other two plans from Airtel, you have the Rs 199 and Rs 169 plans, both offering 100 local and national SMS daily, along with unlimited local and STD calling, and a validity of 28 days. The only difference between them is the bundled data – the Rs 169 plan comes with 1GB daily data, whereas paying Rs 30 extra, you get 1.5GB daily data with Rs 199 plan.