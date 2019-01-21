Airtel Rs 1,699 prepaid plan debuts with 1GB daily data, 365 days validity

With the introduction of minimum prepaid recharge plans, telecom operators have also introduced plans with three months, six months, and yearly validity. Vodafone Idea, BSNL and Reliance Jio, have all introduced yearly plans, and now, Bharti Airtel has joined the league. The telco has introduced a plan priced at Rs 1,699, which offers calling, SMS and data benefits.

Under the Rs 1,699 plan, Airtel is offering a validity of 365 days and unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan also includes unlimited roaming, and 100 free SMS daily. Lastly, the plan also ships with 1GB daily 2G/3G/4G data.

As noted by TelecomTalk, it is not an open market plan and is available for users in select circles, but there is no clarity on the circles as yet. We did check Airtel’s website, but at the time of filing this copy, it wasn’t listed.

Both Vodafone and Idea Cellular too have yearly prepaid plans priced at Rs 1,499, which is cheaper than Airtel’s offering. It offers unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS (daily cap of 100 SMS), and 1GB daily 2G/3G/4G data. After the daily limit is hit, Vodafone users can continue with high-speed internet downloads at 50 paise per MB. Idea Cellular, on the other hand, charges 4 paise per 10KB (Rs 4/MB) for existing users, and 0.5 paise per 10KB for new users. Also, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 per message, and Rs 1.5 for national, on Idea network.

Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has a yearly prepaid plan priced at Rs 1,699. Users get unlimited local and national calling, and unlimited SMS (cap of 100 per day). In terms of data benefits, the plan ships with 547.5GB 4G data with a daily cap of 1.5GB. Once the daily limit is hit, Reliance Jio users can continue with unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.