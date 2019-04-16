comscore
Airtel prepaid recharge plans above Rs 199 now include free Norton Mobile Security subscription

Airtel is offering its prepaid subscribers free one-year Norton Mobile Security subscription on recharge of Rs 199 or more. The Antivirus offers support for a bunch of security features.

  Published: April 16, 2019 12:10 PM IST
Airtel is back again with a new offer, which might attract some users. The telecom company is offering its subscribers free one-year Norton Mobile Security subscription, which seems to be a good move. Do note that you will only get this free subscription if you recharge your smartphone with Rs 199 plan or more. Customers can reportedly redeem the free subscription from either the company’s MyAirtel app or by Airtel‘s official online website.

Additionally, interested postpaid users can also get this free Norton Mobile Security subscription. Telecomtalk.info reported that “Airtel offers a subscription to Norton Mobile Security to its postpaid subscribers as well who are eligible for the Airtel Secure plan which covers accidental damages.” The report further asserted that the Antivirus offers support for security features such as protection against unsafe apps, controls to protect your online privacy, lost or stolen device data recovery, contact data recovery, anti-phishing web protection, malware protection, safe browsing and more.

Besides, earlier this month, Airtel announced a new Rs 248 prepaid mobile recharge plan for its first and second-time recharge users. The Rs 248 plan was reportedly a replacement of Rs 229 plan. It offers 1.4GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS each day. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Additionally, other plans that fall under First Time Recharge (FRC) section includes Rs 76, Rs 178 and Rs 495. If you are considering the cheapest Rs 76 prepaid plan, then you will get Rs 26 talk time and 100MB of 2G/3G/4G data. Furthermore, the voice calls will be charged at 60 paise per minute. This affordable plan will exhaust after 28 days of usage.

On buying the Rs 178 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel is offering its subscribers unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing call benefits. You also get 100 SMS on a regular basis and 1GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days. Lastly, there is also a Rs 495 prepaid plan, which includes 1.4GB data on a daily basis, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 84 days.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2019 12:10 PM IST

