Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs 550; calling, data benefits and validity explained

Airtel has been constantly launching a string of new plans for prepaid users, and also revising some of its existing plans. Recently, the telecom giant announced its latest Rs 76 recharge plan for prepaid users under the First recharge (FRC) plan. However, the plan is only available for users recharging on Airtel network for the first time.

There are a bunch of prepaid recharge options under Rs 550 offered by Airtel. While prepaid plans start at Rs 35, the ones above Rs 169 offer high-speed internet with unlimited STD and local or roaming voice calls. Here’s a look at these plans, and their data benefits.

First is a Rs 169 prepaid plan, in which, users get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls, 1GB of high-speed internet day data daily, coupled with 100 local and national SMS daily. The plan is valid for 28 days. Second is a plan priced at Rs 249, which includes unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The plan, which is valid for 28 days, offers 2GB of 3G/4G data on a regular basis. Customers also get 100 local and STD SMS per day.

There is also a Rs 399 prepaid plan, which is valid for 88 days. Under this plan, one can get 1.4GB data on a daily basis, 100 SMS each day and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. One can also recharge for Rs 448 and get 1.5GB of data each day, paired with 100 national SMS per day. Customers also get unlimited national calls too. This plan is valid for 82 days.

Lastly, the telco is also offering a prepaid plan for Rs 509, which is valid for only 90 days. Customers recharging with this get 100 national SMS each day, coupled with 1.4GB of data on a regular basis. The plan also includes unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls.