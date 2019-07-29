Airtel prepaid plans: Incoming call validity reduced to 7 days

With the ongoing price vs data war, telcos have been revising their plans to better compete with the competition. Last year, telecom operators did away with the lifetime free incoming calls to boost their ARPUs. Now, after BSNL reduced the grace period for balance lapse to 7 days, Airtel is has followed the suit. Here is everything you need to know about the revised grace period for Airtel prepaid plans.

Incoming validity of Airtel prepaid plans

When Airtel introduced minimum prepaid recharge last year, subscribers were required to make a minimum recharge of Rs 35 to extend their validity by 28 days. They were only entitled to get incoming calls during this time. For data and voice calling, a separate recharge was to be made.

After the validity ends, users would have to recharge again. Alternatively, Rs 35 from their balance would get debited and validity would get extended. Failing to do so incoming calls would continue for 14 days before calls getting completely barred.

Now, the same has been reduced to 7 days. After this, subscribers will not be able to make outgoing calls even if they have balance. However, incoming calls will continue till 7 days. After 7 days, incoming calls will also stop, and unless users recharge the account to continue to be able to make and receive calls.

Airtel minimum recharge prepaid plans

The minimum Airtel prepaid recharge plan is available for Rs 23 where you just get validity extension for 28 days. If you want talktime and data, you can recharge with Rs 35 prepaid plan. This gives you a talktime of Rs 26.66, and validity of 28 days. The plan also includes 100MB 3G / 4G data applicable through the validity period.

There are other plans too starting at Rs 129 that offer unlimited local and national calling, 2GB data and more. Paying a little higher, you can even get 1GB to 3GB daily data, voice calls and more.