Airtel reintroduces Rs 349 and Rs 399 postpaid plans in select circles

Bharti Airtel recently announced a major revamp for its postpaid plans, where it dropped all lower valued plans and streamlined to offer only four plans as part of postpaid offering. After the revamp, the cheapest billing plan from Airtel starts at Rs 499, and it increments to Rs 749, Rs 999 and Rs 1,599 postpaid plans. While the move was announced as a pan-India revamp for Airtel’s postpaid services, the operator continued to offer cheaper plans in certain circles and has now added to two postpaid plans priced at Rs 349 and Rs 399 for select circles.

These are reportedly being introduced based on best-selling plans available in particular circles and will be limited to subscribers in these regions only. According to Telecom Talk, Airtel is offering two plans as part of its Best Selling Circle Specific plans. Airtel has listed two postpaid plans priced at Rs 349 and Rs 399 respectively under its best selling circle specific plans. As mentioned before, these plans are specific to circles and are not available in all the circles that Airtel operates in the country.

Airtel Rs 349 Circle Specific Plan: All you need to know

Airtel seems to have identified that it still has postpaid subscribers who are on the low-tier plans in certain circles. In order to make sure that these subscribers are not adversely affected, the operator is bringing back the Rs 349 and Rs 399 postpaid plans. With Rs 349 postpaid plan, Airtel is offering customers 5GB of data per month with data roll over option. The plan is only valid in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. With the plan, customers will get a free subscription to ZEE5 and Airtel’s own applications. There is also 100 SMS per day for free with this postpaid plan.

Airtel Rs 399 Circle Specific Plan: All you need to know

The second plan available in the form of circle specific offer is priced at Rs 399. With this plan, Airtel users get 40GB of data per month and there is also data roll over option. With this plan, customers get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. Other benefits available with this plan include ZEE5 subscription, Airtel TV Premium and free handset protection. The report notes that this plan is applicable in all circles where Airtel operates except Andhra Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Chennai and Tamil Nadu. We could not see this plan being offered in Mumbai at the time of writing.