  Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan; offers 105GB data, unlimited calls and more
Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan; offers 105GB data, unlimited calls and more

Users of Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan can make unlimited local and national calls without any FUP.

  • Updated: March 13, 2019 6:31 PM IST
With the increasing competition in the telecom sector, telcos have been constantly revising their prepaid plans to offer better benefits. Now, Airtel has revised one of its prepaid plans, which brings changes to the daily SMS limit. The prepaid plan is question here is priced at Rs 398, and while all other unlimited plans from Airtel offer free 100 local and national SMS daily, the revised plan cuts down the free SMS to 90.

Talking about other benefits, the plan comes with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. Airtel is also offering daily 1.5GB 3G/4G high-speed data to the users. The plan comes with a validity of 70 days, which means users can download up to 105GB data through the validity period.

Airtel also recently revised the Rs 169 prepaid plan which comes with a validity of 28 days, and includes 100 local and national SMS daily. The plan includes unlimited local and national outgoing calls without any FUP, and also includes 1GB data which is applicable for the entire validity period.

Separately, Airtel has also revised its Rs 99 plan, and it will now cost Rs 119. After the revision, the plan now ships with 300 SMS and data benefit has been reduced to 1GB through the validity of 14 days. Earlier, the plan used to offer 2GB data. Airtel is also offering some users with double validity of 28 days, but that is only for select users via MyAirtel app.

  • Published Date: March 13, 2019 6:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 13, 2019 6:31 PM IST

