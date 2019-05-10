Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans and free life cover worth Rs 4 lakh

Airtel has rolled out new Rs 129 and Rs 249 prepaid recharge plans to take on Reliance Jio’s prepaid plans of Rs 149 and Rs 299 in the segment. As part of Rs 129 plan, Airtel prepaid consumers will get the same unlimited calling with 100 SMS per day along with fixed 2GB data (not per day data) valid for 28 days. But that’s not it, subscribers of Rs 129 plan will also get free subscription to Airtel TV and Wynk Music.

The second plan introduced by Bharti Airtel is the Rs 249 prepaid recharge. Interestingly, the plan bundles Rs 4 lakh worth life cover from HDFC Life insurance or from Bharti AXA, which no other telecom operator is offering for now. in general, the Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan comes with 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with a validity period of 28 days. Airtel has also bundled Airtel TV Premium subscription, Rs 2,000 cashback on buying a new 4G phone, Norton Mobile Security for one year, and subscription to Wynk Music alongside.

Speaking of the Rs 4 lakh life cover offering from HDFC Life insurance or from Bharti AXA, subscribers will be eligible to opt for the benefits if they are between 18 and 54 years of age and in good health. Further, to keep the benefits rolling you will have to recharge with the plan on month basis.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

In order to register for the life cover, the subscribers are required to reply to the SMS sent by Airtel. Once registered, after the authentication of all the eligibility requirements, subscribers will be able to manage their insurance details like the nominee, address and other information from the Airtel Thanks application, reports TelecomTalk. The process can also be done offline where the Airtel representative will fill a physical form for the insurance registration.