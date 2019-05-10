comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans and free life cover worth Rs 4 lakh
News

Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans and free life cover worth Rs 4 lakh

News

The second plan introduced by Bharti Airtel is the Rs 249 prepaid recharge. Interestingly, the plan bundles Rs 4 lakh worth life cover from HDFC Life insurance or from Bharti AXA, which no other telecom operator is offering for now.

  • Published: May 10, 2019 5:03 PM IST
airtel-stock-image-bgr-india-2

Airtel has rolled out new Rs 129 and Rs 249 prepaid recharge plans to take on Reliance Jio’s prepaid plans of Rs 149 and Rs 299 in the segment. As part of Rs 129 plan, Airtel prepaid consumers will get the same unlimited calling with 100 SMS per day along with fixed 2GB data (not per day data) valid for 28 days. But that’s not it, subscribers of Rs 129 plan will also get free subscription to Airtel TV and Wynk Music.

The second plan introduced by Bharti Airtel is the Rs 249 prepaid recharge. Interestingly, the plan bundles Rs 4 lakh worth life cover from HDFC Life insurance or from Bharti AXA, which no other telecom operator is offering for now. in general, the Airtel Rs 249 prepaid plan comes with 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with a validity period of 28 days. Airtel has also bundled Airtel TV Premium subscription, Rs 2,000 cashback on buying a new 4G phone, Norton Mobile Security for one year, and subscription to Wynk Music alongside.

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 in May 2019: A look at voice, data and SMS benefits

Also Read

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 in May 2019: A look at voice, data and SMS benefits

Speaking of the Rs 4 lakh life cover offering from HDFC Life insurance or from Bharti AXA, subscribers will be eligible to opt for the benefits if they are between 18 and 54 years of age and in good health. Further, to keep the benefits rolling you will have to recharge with the plan on month basis.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

In order to register for the life cover, the subscribers are required to reply to the SMS sent by Airtel. Once registered, after the authentication of all the eligibility requirements, subscribers will be able to manage their insurance details like the nominee, address and other information from the Airtel Thanks application, reports TelecomTalk. The process can also be done offline where the Airtel representative will fill a physical form for the insurance registration.

  • Published Date: May 10, 2019 5:03 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710
News
Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710
Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans

News

Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans

Top 10 critics choice Pok mon games

Gaming

Top 10 critics choice Pok mon games

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately

News

Huawei P30, Mate 20, Honor View20 and Magic 2 to get Android Q immediately

OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters

News

OnePlus 7 Pro used for shooting Sacred Games Season 2 posters

Sponsored

Most Popular

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Oppo A1k Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Hands on and First Impressions

Indian millennials driving innovation for us: Samsung

Uber plays safe, prices IPO at $45 per share

Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710

Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans

TRAI hopes to find acceptable solution for TV set-top-box interoperability by year-end

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans

News

Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans
BSNL revises STV 47 and STV 198 to offer more data benefits

News

BSNL revises STV 47 and STV 198 to offer more data benefits
Airtel 4G Hotspot plan price in India is now Rs 399

News

Airtel 4G Hotspot plan price in India is now Rs 399
Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 in May 2019

News

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 in May 2019
Idea Cellular Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program launched

News

Idea Cellular Prepaid Idea Select Privilege Program launched

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix जल्द लॉन्च करेगा 32-मेगापिक्सल सेल्फी कैमरे वाला सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन

OnePlus 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन के कैमरे से शूट किए Sacred Games 2 के पोस्टर और प्रोमो वीडियो

Mother's Day 2019 Gift: पांच हजार रुपये से कम के ये डिवाइस आपकी मां की हेल्थ से लेकर एंटरटेनमेंट का रखेंगे ध्यान

ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप के साथ भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा Vivo Y15 स्मार्टफोन

Nokia का एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन FCC सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर दिखाई दिया, सामने आई स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Indian millennials driving innovation for us: Samsung
News
Indian millennials driving innovation for us: Samsung
Uber plays safe, prices IPO at $45 per share

News

Uber plays safe, prices IPO at $45 per share
Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710

News

Realme X appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710
Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans

News

Airtel rolls out new Rs 129, Rs 249 prepaid plans
TRAI hopes to find acceptable solution for TV set-top-box interoperability by year-end

News

TRAI hopes to find acceptable solution for TV set-top-box interoperability by year-end