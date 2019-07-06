comscore Airtel Rs 148 prepaid recharge plan offers 3GB data, unlimited calls
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel Rs 148 prepaid recharge plan offers 3GB data, unlimited calls and more
News

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid recharge plan offers 3GB data, unlimited calls and more

News

Airtel is offering 3GB high-speed internet data with the newly launched Rs 148 prepaid plan. Here’s everything you need to know.

  • Published: July 6, 2019 2:42 PM IST
airtel-stock-image-bgr-india-1

Image Credit: Sambit Satpathy

Airtel just recently revised its popular Rs 1,699 long term prepaid plan. Now, the telecom company has launched a new Rs 148 prepaid plan for its subscribers. With this prepaid recharge plan, Airtel is offering 3GB high-speed internet data. Notably, the 3GB data will be available for the entire validity period. Along with this, customers will also get unlimited local and STD call benefits.

Additionally, Airtel’s latest prepaid plan also bundles 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. Moreover, it also includes access to Airtel TV subscription with access to 350+ live TV channels and more. You can also access the company’s Wynk Music app. The new Airtel prepaid recharge plan was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback: Here is how to avail

Also Read

Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback: Here is how to avail

Comparatively, Reliance Jio‘s Rs 149 prepaid plan is giving 1.5GB daily data, unlike Airtel’s Rs 148 plan. With this plan, Jio is offering unlimited voice calls, SMS, and a total of 42GB high-speed data. You also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like Jio TV and Jio Cinema. Talking about Vodafone‘s Rs 139 prepaid plan, it includes unlimited local and STD calling benefits. Similar to Airtel’s Rs 148 prepaid plan, this plan too offers 3GB data with 28 days of validity. You will also get 100 free SMSes along with access to the Vodafone Play app.

Reliance Jio Effect: Airtel Rs 1,699 long-term prepaid plan revised to offer 1.4GB daily data and more

Also Read

Reliance Jio Effect: Airtel Rs 1,699 long-term prepaid plan revised to offer 1.4GB daily data and more

Besides, Airtel recently revised its Rs 1,699 prepaid plan. It now offers 1.4GB daily data, which is 400MB more than 1GB that it used to offer before. If the daily limit gets exhausted, one will have to pay 50 paise per MB. This Airtel long terms plan comes with 365 days of validity period. The plan also includes unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and unlimited national roaming.

Airtel subscribers will also get 100 local and national SMS per day. Moreover, Airtel users will also get free access to HOOQ, ZEE5, and Airtel TV premium subscription. This also includes access to 350+ live TV channels and over 10,000 TV shows and movies. If Airtel users purchase this plan, they will also get a complimentary one-year Norton Mobile Security subscription. Separately, it was just recently reported that Airtel’s 4G hotspot device is available with Rs 1,000 cashback offer.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 6, 2019 2:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple Store could soon become a reality in India
thumb-img
News
Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Comparison
thumb-img
Deals
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17

Editor's Pick

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know
News
Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know
Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed; now available for Rs 6,999

Deals

Nokia 6.1 price in India slashed; now available for Rs 6,999

Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie

News

Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie

PUBG Lite First Impressions

Gaming

PUBG Lite First Impressions

Budget 2019 aims to boost digital payments in India: All you need to know

News

Budget 2019 aims to boost digital payments in India: All you need to know

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know

Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie

Budget 2019 aims to boost digital payments in India: All you need to know

Huawei under-display camera smartphone may come soon; patent for software UI filed

Infinix to soon launch new Hot series phone in India

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know

News

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know
Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched

News

Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched
Amarnath Yatra 2019: Reliance Jio Rs 102 prepaid recharge plan

News

Amarnath Yatra 2019: Reliance Jio Rs 102 prepaid recharge plan
D2h HD RF Set-Top box now with one month Platinum HD Combo for Rs 1,799

News

D2h HD RF Set-Top box now with one month Platinum HD Combo for Rs 1,799
Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback

News

Airtel 4G hotspot device available with Rs 1,000 cashback

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 स्मार्टफोन में होगा 64 MP का कैमरा सेंसर, शाओमी ने किया कन्फर्म

Huawei Under-Display Camera : हुवावे ने फाइल किया अंडर-डिस्प्ले कैमरा वाले स्मार्टफोन का पेटेंट, जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Google Home Mini Discount : Flipkart पर एक हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है Google Home Mini स्पीकर

Flipkart पर Vuniverse सेल पर मिल रही हैं ये शानदार डील्स

FCC की वेबसाइट में देखा गया Xiaomi का Android One डिवाइस, हो सकता है Mi A3

News

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know
News
Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know
Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie

News

Realme 2 gets ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie
Budget 2019 aims to boost digital payments in India: All you need to know

News

Budget 2019 aims to boost digital payments in India: All you need to know
Huawei under-display camera smartphone may come soon; patent for software UI filed

News

Huawei under-display camera smartphone may come soon; patent for software UI filed
Infinix to soon launch new Hot series phone in India

News

Infinix to soon launch new Hot series phone in India