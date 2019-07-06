Airtel just recently revised its popular Rs 1,699 long term prepaid plan. Now, the telecom company has launched a new Rs 148 prepaid plan for its subscribers. With this prepaid recharge plan, Airtel is offering 3GB high-speed internet data. Notably, the 3GB data will be available for the entire validity period. Along with this, customers will also get unlimited local and STD call benefits.

Additionally, Airtel’s latest prepaid plan also bundles 100 SMS per day. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. Moreover, it also includes access to Airtel TV subscription with access to 350+ live TV channels and more. You can also access the company’s Wynk Music app. The new Airtel prepaid recharge plan was first spotted by TelecomTalk.

Comparatively, Reliance Jio‘s Rs 149 prepaid plan is giving 1.5GB daily data, unlike Airtel’s Rs 148 plan. With this plan, Jio is offering unlimited voice calls, SMS, and a total of 42GB high-speed data. You also get a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like Jio TV and Jio Cinema. Talking about Vodafone‘s Rs 139 prepaid plan, it includes unlimited local and STD calling benefits. Similar to Airtel’s Rs 148 prepaid plan, this plan too offers 3GB data with 28 days of validity. You will also get 100 free SMSes along with access to the Vodafone Play app.

Besides, Airtel recently revised its Rs 1,699 prepaid plan. It now offers 1.4GB daily data, which is 400MB more than 1GB that it used to offer before. If the daily limit gets exhausted, one will have to pay 50 paise per MB. This Airtel long terms plan comes with 365 days of validity period. The plan also includes unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and unlimited national roaming.

Airtel subscribers will also get 100 local and national SMS per day. Moreover, Airtel users will also get free access to HOOQ, ZEE5, and Airtel TV premium subscription. This also includes access to 350+ live TV channels and over 10,000 TV shows and movies. If Airtel users purchase this plan, they will also get a complimentary one-year Norton Mobile Security subscription. Separately, it was just recently reported that Airtel’s 4G hotspot device is available with Rs 1,000 cashback offer.