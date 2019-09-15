comscore Airtel VIP broadband plan offers unlimited data with up to 100Mbps speeds
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel Rs 1,999 VIP broadband plan offers unlimited data with up to 100Mbps speed
News

Airtel Rs 1,999 VIP broadband plan offers unlimited data with up to 100Mbps speed

News

Airtel is offering a VIP broadband plan, which comes with up to 100Mbps speed. This Airtel broadband plan comes with unlimited data benefits, and will cost you Rs 1,999 in India.

  • Published: September 15, 2019 1:12 PM IST
Airtel logo 805px

Airtel is offering a Rs 1,999 VIP broadband plan, which ships with up to 100Mbps speed. This Airtel broadband plan comes with unlimited data benefits. Those who like to consume high volume data including lots of content streaming and download, this Rs 1,999 VIP plan could be a good option for them. This is a monthly rental plan, which offers Airtel Thanks benefits. So you get Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix subscription, Zee5 Premium subscription, and Airtel TV Premium subscription with this plan.

Notably, the telecom operator is also offering a Rs 1,599 premium broadband plan. This package only ships with 300Mbps speed, and you only get 600GB of monthly data benefits. So by paying Rs 400 more, Airtel customers can get unlimited data with the VIP plan. Airtel’ premium broadband plan offers limited data to you, which might get exhausted very fast if users are gaming and or are consuming a lot of content, TelecomTalk reports.

Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speed and unlimited landline calls launched to challenge Reliance JioFiber

Also Read

Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speed and unlimited landline calls launched to challenge Reliance JioFiber

Separately, the company recently launched its Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speed and unlimited landline calls to challenge Reliance JioFiber. It comes with benefits similar to that of Reliance JioFiber. Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps download speed will be available for Rs 3,999. The price is identical to Reliance JioFiber, which has its first 1Gbps plan priced at Rs 3,999 as well.

Airtel Digital TV launches ‘all channels pack’ at Rs 1,675 per month

Also Read

Airtel Digital TV launches ‘all channels pack’ at Rs 1,675 per month

Reliance Jio also has a Rs 8,499 plan that offers 1Gbps broadband download speed. With the Rs 3,999 plan, Airtel is offering unlimited landline calls to any network in India and additional benefits via Airtel Thanks program. Airtel users will get three months free subscription to Netflix and one year Amazon Prime membership. Users will also get access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream app.

The company also announced that Xstream Fibre service will be available to Homes, SOHO and small commercial establishments in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai. It will also be available in Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 15, 2019 1:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Airtel Rs 1,999 VIP broadband plan offers unlimited data with up to 100Mbps speed
News
Airtel Rs 1,999 VIP broadband plan offers unlimited data with up to 100Mbps speed
Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more

News

Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more

CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players

News

CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players

Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Check offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Deals

Flipkart Realme Days sale last day: Check offers on Realme 5, Realme 3 Pro, Realme X and more

Most Popular

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

Realme Buds Wireless Review

Realme XT First Impressions and Hands-on

Vivo Z1x Review

Huami Amazfit GTR 47.2mm Review

Airtel Rs 1,999 VIP broadband plan offers unlimited data with up to 100Mbps speed

Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more

CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 update

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel Rs 1,999 VIP broadband plan offers unlimited data with up to 100Mbps speed

News

Airtel Rs 1,999 VIP broadband plan offers unlimited data with up to 100Mbps speed
Siti Broadband users to get free ZEE5 subscription with 100Mbps Broadband plan

News

Siti Broadband users to get free ZEE5 subscription with 100Mbps Broadband plan
Airtel Digital TV launches all channels pack at Rs 1,675 per month

News

Airtel Digital TV launches all channels pack at Rs 1,675 per month
Spectra Broadband plan now comes with 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data

News

Spectra Broadband plan now comes with 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data
Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speed launched in India

News

Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speed launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo K10 Note स्मार्टफोन कल पहली बार सेल पर आएगा, जानें कीमत और सेल ऑफर्स

India vs South Africa 1st T20 : भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के बीच पहला T-20 मैच आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

Airtel VIP Plan : एयरटेल ने पेश किया VIP प्लान, मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डाटा

Redmi Note 8 Pro भारत में MediaTek Helio G90T चिपसेट के साथ लॉन्च होगा

Flipkart Realme Days sale : आखिरी दिन आज, Realme X, और Realme 5 समेत दूसरे स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही हैं शानदार डील्स


News

Airtel Rs 1,999 VIP broadband plan offers unlimited data with up to 100Mbps speed
News
Airtel Rs 1,999 VIP broadband plan offers unlimited data with up to 100Mbps speed
Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more

News

Realme 5's new software update brings Digital Wellbeing, camera improvements and more
CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players

News

CAIT seeks ban on festive season sales by Flipkart, Amazon and other e-commerce players
Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India

News

Lenovo Carme smartwatch with color display, IP68 rating launched in India
Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 update

News

Microsoft releases a new Windows 10 update