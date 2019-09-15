Airtel is offering a Rs 1,999 VIP broadband plan, which ships with up to 100Mbps speed. This Airtel broadband plan comes with unlimited data benefits. Those who like to consume high volume data including lots of content streaming and download, this Rs 1,999 VIP plan could be a good option for them. This is a monthly rental plan, which offers Airtel Thanks benefits. So you get Amazon Prime subscription, Netflix subscription, Zee5 Premium subscription, and Airtel TV Premium subscription with this plan.

Notably, the telecom operator is also offering a Rs 1,599 premium broadband plan. This package only ships with 300Mbps speed, and you only get 600GB of monthly data benefits. So by paying Rs 400 more, Airtel customers can get unlimited data with the VIP plan. Airtel’ premium broadband plan offers limited data to you, which might get exhausted very fast if users are gaming and or are consuming a lot of content, TelecomTalk reports.

Separately, the company recently launched its Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speed and unlimited landline calls to challenge Reliance JioFiber. It comes with benefits similar to that of Reliance JioFiber. Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps download speed will be available for Rs 3,999. The price is identical to Reliance JioFiber, which has its first 1Gbps plan priced at Rs 3,999 as well.

Reliance Jio also has a Rs 8,499 plan that offers 1Gbps broadband download speed. With the Rs 3,999 plan, Airtel is offering unlimited landline calls to any network in India and additional benefits via Airtel Thanks program. Airtel users will get three months free subscription to Netflix and one year Amazon Prime membership. Users will also get access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream app.

The company also announced that Xstream Fibre service will be available to Homes, SOHO and small commercial establishments in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai. It will also be available in Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.