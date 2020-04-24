comscore Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription
Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan offers Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription and more: Check details

The Rs 401 Airtel recharge plan includes Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription that is worth Rs 399. The telecom operator is offering this subscription for a year.

  Published: April 24, 2020 5:56 PM IST
Airtel has launched a new Rs 401 prepaid plan. This recharge plan includes Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription that is worth Rs 399. The telecom operator is offering this subscription for a year. Apart from this, the Rs 401 Airtel prepaid recharge plan comes with 3GB data, which will be valid for 28 days. This prepaid plan doesn’t include voice calling and SMS benefits. This plan is available in all its telecom circles.

Unlike the Rs 401 recharge plan, Airtel’s Rs 398 prepaid plan ships with 3GB data per day, unlimited voice call to any network within India, and 100 SMSes per day. This plan also comes with a validity period of 28 days. Users can find the latest Rs 401 Airtel prepaid recharge plan on the company’s website itself. The company has mentioned that one will only be allowed to purchase this plan once a year. You can buy this plan via Airtel’s app or via any other platform.

Besides, recently, it was reported that Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have extended their prepaid connection validity in this further lockdown. All three telecom operators will now offer free validity extension to prepaid users until May 3. It means that even if you are not able to recharge your phone during lockdown, your phone will continue to ring.

“This will not only benefit low-income users but also benefit everyone who is unable to do a recharge during these challenging times,” Reliance Jio said in a statement. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea announced the extension of incoming services for low-income feature phone prepaid users. Bharti Airtel announced a similar initiative. Both are allowing low-income customers to receive incoming calls on their prepaid connections even after the validity. This limited period of free extension will be exhausted on May 3.

  Published Date: April 24, 2020 5:56 PM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia के इस दमदार स्मार्टफोन में मिलेंगे 5 कैमरे, कम होगी कीमत

Apple ने वीडियो शेयरिंग एप TikTok पर बनाया ऑफिशियल अकाउंट

वीवो ने लॉन्च किया मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन Vivo Y50, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

iQOO 3 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत में 4000 रुपये की कटौती, OnePlus 8 को मिलेगी कड़ी टक्कर

Xiaomi लॉन्च कर सकती है 150 मेगापिक्सल के कैमरे वाला दुनिया का पहला स्मार्टफोन

