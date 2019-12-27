comscore Airtel Rs 558 plan, Vivo V19 launch tipped and more in Daily News Wrap
Airtel Rs 558 plan, Vivo V19 launch tipped, Galaxy A30s new variant launched and more in Daily News Wrap

From Airtel’s new prepaid recharge plans to Galaxy A30s launch, here are top tech stories of the day.

  • Published: December 27, 2019 9:13 PM IST
airtel-stock-image-bgr-india-2

It’s Friday, and as you may be gearing for the weekend, some interesting developments took place today in the tech world. Apple started rolling out iOS 13.3 update, Realme X50 design revealed, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro details tipped and more. Meanwhile, Airtel reintroduced Rs 558 prepaid plan with 3GB RAM. Here is a look at the top tech stories of the day.

Airtel Brings Back Rs 558 Prepaid Plan

In October this year, Airtel launched Rs 558 prepaid plan with 3GB daily data and a validity of 82 days. Now, the company has reintroduced the plan with a catch. It includes unlimited local and national calling benefits, and 100 daily (local and national) SMS. But the validity is reduced to 56 days. Click here to know more.

iOS 13.3 update rolling out

Apple has released iOS 13.3 with fixes for known issues like multitasking. The update also brings new features to Apple’s mobile operating system. In the Screen Time app, you can now set limits for phone calls, messages and FaceTime calls for children. This can be further customized based on who the kids are talking to. Read more here. 

Vivo V19, V19 Pro India launch tipped

Vivo will reportedly launched the successor to the V17 series, the Vivo V19 and Vivo V19 Pro, next year in India before IPL 2020 starts. According to 91mobiles, the Vivo V19 and V19 Pro will launch in the first quarter of 2020 before IPL, which is before March 23. More details here. 

Samsung Galaxy A30s launched in India

Samsung launched a new variant of the Galaxy A30s in India. The Galaxy A30s was initially launched in just one variant in September. This variant had 64GB storage and 4GB RAM. However, the newly launched variant features 128GB internal storage. There is however still 4GB RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A30s will sell at Rs 15,999. Read more here. 

Vivo S1 Pro to launch via Amazon India

Vivo seems ready to launch the S1 Pro smartphone in India. The leaks have been around from quite some time, but now the smartphone has got ‘coming soon’ listing on Amazon India. As for the leaked pricing, the handset is tipped get a price tag of Rs 19,990 while carrying the MRP of Rs 20,990. For more details, click here. 

WhatsApp beta update new feature for group chats

The Facebook-owned company has added a ‘Delete messages’ feature, which has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android. WhatsApp is giving more power to Groups admins by adding an option to choose how long new messages will last before they are deleted. The options include an hour, day, week, month, and year. More details here. 

Nokia 2.3 gets one-year replacement guarantee offer

The Nokia 2.3 comes with a price tag of Rs 8,199 in India. Nokia is also giving a one-year replacement guarantee on the phone covering hardware defects. Read more here.

