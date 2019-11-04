comscore Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan with 2GB data per day launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan with 2GB data per day launched: Check full details
News

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan with 2GB data per day launched: Check full details

News

The latest Rs 599 prepaid plan from Airtel not only offers 2GB data per day and voice call benefits, but also insurance worth Rs 4 lakh. Read on to know more about it.

  • Published: November 4, 2019 4:32 PM IST
airtel-stock-image-bgr-india-2

Airtel has launched a new prepaid recharge plan, which is currently only available for those users who are based in New Delhi. The newly launched Rs 599 Airtel prepaid plan offers an insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh as the company has partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance. With the new Airtel recharge plan, you will get 2GB data on a daily basis, and unlimited calls to any network.

This Rs 599 prepaid plan also includes 100 SMSes per day. The plan comes with a validity of period of 84 days. Notably, this plan is already available in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. The insurance cover will continue automatically for three months with every Rs 599 recharge, as per the company. To avail Rs 4 lakh insurance cover, users will first be required to recharge for Rs 599. The customer then needs to enroll for the insurance, which can be done through SMS or the Airtel Thanks App. One can enroll for the same via an authorized Airtel Retail store.

Besides, the telecom operator’s Rs 599 prepaid plan is just a premium version of the Rs 249 plan, TelecomTalk reports. Airtel introduced this Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan in May this year. The plan bundles Rs 4 lakh worth life cover from HDFC Life insurance or from Bharti AXA. This prepaid plan comes with 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with a validity period of 28 days. Airtel has also bundled Airtel TV Premium subscription, Rs 2,000 cashback on buying a new 4G phone, Norton Mobile Security for one year, and subscription to Wynk Music alongside.

Airtel Digital TV removes lock-in period for bouquet packs and individual channels

Also Read

Airtel Digital TV removes lock-in period for bouquet packs and individual channels

Separately, earlier today, we reported that users of Airtel Xstream Fiber can get 100Mbps speed and limited data. But by paying Rs 200 extra, they can avail unlimited data benefits. With the basic Rs 799 plan, Airtel is offering access to Airtel Xstream app to stream live TVs, movies and other content. With Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 plans, you get access to ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video (one year) and Netflix (3 months). The plans also offer a landline connection with unlimited local and national calling facility.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 4, 2019 4:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features

Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands

Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone getting new update

Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

Xiaomi MIUI 11 Top Features

MIUI 11 released: A look at top features

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan launched: Check full details

News

Airtel Rs 599 prepaid recharge plan launched: Check full details
Airtel Xstream Fiber now offers unlimited add-on data

Telecom

Airtel Xstream Fiber now offers unlimited add-on data
TRAI fixes ringer time for landline, mobile calls

Telecom

TRAI fixes ringer time for landline, mobile calls
Reliance Jio Rs 444 and Rs 555 all-in-one plans get up to Rs 50 discount

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 444 and Rs 555 all-in-one plans get up to Rs 50 discount
Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details

Telecom

Airtel Digital TV does not require a lock-in period; details

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition स्मार्टफोन आज से ओपन सेल के जरिए उपलब्ध

Xiaomi Mi Watch लॉन्च से पहले रिटेल स्टोर पर हुई लिस्ट, कीमत का हुआ खुलासा

Flipkart पर शुरू हुई Realme Days Sale, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील्स

Nokia 2.3 जल्द इन 3 कलर वेरिएंट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro स्मार्टफोन, Mi TV 5‌ स्मार्ट टीवी और Xiaomi Mi वॉच आज होगी लॉन्च

News

1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features
News
1More portable Bluetooth speaker launched in India for Rs 6,499: Check features
Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 to feature next-gen 108MP sensor
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features

News

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition now available via open sale in India: Price, features
Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands

News

Facebook introduces new logo to differentiate it from its other brands
Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone getting new update

News

Google Pixel 2, 3, 4, Essential Phone getting new update