Airtel has launched a new prepaid recharge plan, which is currently only available for those users who are based in New Delhi. The newly launched Rs 599 Airtel prepaid plan offers an insurance cover of Rs 4 lakh as the company has partnered with Bharti AXA Life Insurance. With the new Airtel recharge plan, you will get 2GB data on a daily basis, and unlimited calls to any network.

This Rs 599 prepaid plan also includes 100 SMSes per day. The plan comes with a validity of period of 84 days. Notably, this plan is already available in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. The insurance cover will continue automatically for three months with every Rs 599 recharge, as per the company. To avail Rs 4 lakh insurance cover, users will first be required to recharge for Rs 599. The customer then needs to enroll for the insurance, which can be done through SMS or the Airtel Thanks App. One can enroll for the same via an authorized Airtel Retail store.

Besides, the telecom operator’s Rs 599 prepaid plan is just a premium version of the Rs 249 plan, TelecomTalk reports. Airtel introduced this Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan in May this year. The plan bundles Rs 4 lakh worth life cover from HDFC Life insurance or from Bharti AXA. This prepaid plan comes with 2GB daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with a validity period of 28 days. Airtel has also bundled Airtel TV Premium subscription, Rs 2,000 cashback on buying a new 4G phone, Norton Mobile Security for one year, and subscription to Wynk Music alongside.

Separately, earlier today, we reported that users of Airtel Xstream Fiber can get 100Mbps speed and limited data. But by paying Rs 200 extra, they can avail unlimited data benefits. With the basic Rs 799 plan, Airtel is offering access to Airtel Xstream app to stream live TVs, movies and other content. With Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 plans, you get access to ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video (one year) and Netflix (3 months). The plans also offer a landline connection with unlimited local and national calling facility.