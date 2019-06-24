comscore Now set Airtel Hello Tunes for free using Wynk Music app | BGR India
Airtel subscribers can now set unlimited Hello Tunes for free using Wynk Music app

Airtel says that all the 40 million songs on Wynk Music’s library is now available as 'Hello Tunes.'

  • Published: June 24, 2019 3:19 PM IST
Airtel has announced that its postpaid and prepaid mobile subscribers can now set unlimited ‘Hello Tunes.’ Additionally, this is free of cost and you set the tune using Wynk Music app. The company says that all the 40 million songs on Wynk Music’s library is now available as ‘Hello Tunes.’ Airtel will also not charge any monthly subscription fee. Notably, this benefit will be available to all Airtel users on prepaid bundles or postpaid plans of Rs 129 and above.

Do note that you will have to confirm your Hello Tune in every 30 days on Wynk Music app. This is mandatory if customers want to continue the free subscription. Airtel stated, “one needs to renew the FREE Hello Tunes subscription via Wynk Music every 30 days.” Moreover, you can change tune as many times as you want. Besides, until now, Reliance Jio users were able to set unlimited Jio Tunes via JioSaavn app.

Bharti Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands

Bharti Airtel starts 4G services in Lakshadweep Islands

How to set free Airtel Hello Tunes using Wynk Music app

Step 1

To set free Hello Tunes, you just need to download the Wynk Music app. It is available for both iOS and Android platforms.

Step 2

After downloading the app, open it and tap on the ‘Hello Tunes’ icon. You will find the icon on the top right side of the app’s window.

Step 3

Airtel customers can then search for their favorite songs and select desired Hello Tune.

In case you don’t know, the Wynk Music app reportedly offers songs in 12 genres and 15 languages. It includes English, Hindi, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Haryanvi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Oriya, Assamese and Rajasthani.

Sameer Batra, CEO – Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel said, “We are happy to offer Wynk Music’s full catalog as ringback tone as part of #AirtelThanks. Wynk Music’s focus has been on leveraging tech and deep data science to deliver. ‘Hello Tunes’ is a product that customers use to express themselves. Airtel mobile customers can now enjoy songs on Wynk Music. They can also set it at the click of a button as their Hello Tune. This is yet another delightful benefit from Airtel to thank its customers.”

  • Published Date: June 24, 2019 3:19 PM IST

