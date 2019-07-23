State-run telco, BSNL, has launched a new Star Membership plan for its subscribers. It is similar to Airtel Thanks loyalty program from Bharti Airtel. The new BSNL Star Membership program can be availed by making a prepaid recharge of Rs 498. The membership offers discounts on future recharges and more. Here is what you need to know.

BSNL Star Membership plan details

The Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan comes with 30 days validity, 30GB high-speed data and benefits such as unlimited local and national voice calling without any FUP. Users also get unlimited roaming and calling to any network – except Mumbai and Delhi circles. Users also get 1,000 local and national SMS free. While the plan validity is 365 days, the calling, data and SMS benefits are applicable only for 30 days. This plan is only available to users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.

After 30 days, users will have to continue making recharges to keep their connection active. What makes BSNL Star Membership different is the discount on subsequent recharges. As noted by Telecom Talk, the STV 97 will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 76. Similarly, STV 477 recharge will be available for Rs 407.

BSNL recent plans and changes

BSNL recently reduced the grace period for balance lapse to 7 days. Previously, users had 15 days of grace period to recharge their number so that they could retain the unused balance in the account.

The telco also recently introduced Rs 151 prepaid plan with 24 days validity. It offers users unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan also includes 100 free SMS daily. Users get 1GB high-speed daily data. After the limit is crossed, users can continue with unlimited downloads at reduced speeds of 40Kbps. Overall, users get 24GB high-speed data throughout the validity period.

That’s not all, Vasantham Gold – PV 96 prepaid recharge plan was also recently introduced in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. Customers will get unlimited local and STD call benefits to any network including roaming, except for Mumbai and Delhi circles. In addition, one will also get 100 SMS on a daily basis. The validity of this plan is set for 21 days. You can get this plan by sending SMS PLAN VOICE96 to 123.