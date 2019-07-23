comscore BSNL Star Membership with Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan launched
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel Thanks Effect: BSNL Star Membership with Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan launched
News

Airtel Thanks Effect: BSNL Star Membership with Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan launched

News

The BSNL Star Membership offers users with discounts on future recharges. The membership can be availed by recharging with Rs 498 prepaid plan. Here is everything you need to know.

  • Published: July 23, 2019 4:43 PM IST
BSNL prepaid postpaid recharge

State-run telco, BSNL, has launched a new Star Membership plan for its subscribers. It is similar to Airtel Thanks loyalty program from Bharti Airtel. The new BSNL Star Membership program can be availed by making a prepaid recharge of Rs 498. The membership offers discounts on future recharges and more. Here is what you need to know.

BSNL Star Membership plan details

The Rs 498 prepaid recharge plan comes with 30 days validity, 30GB high-speed data and benefits such as unlimited local and national voice calling without any FUP. Users also get unlimited roaming and calling to any network – except Mumbai and Delhi circles. Users also get 1,000 local and national SMS free. While the plan validity is 365 days, the calling, data and SMS benefits are applicable only for 30 days. This plan is only available to users in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles.

After 30 days, users will have to continue making recharges to keep their connection active. What makes BSNL Star Membership different is the discount on subsequent recharges. As noted by Telecom Talk, the STV 97 will be available at a discounted rate of Rs 76. Similarly, STV 477 recharge will be available for Rs 407.

BSNL recent plans and changes

BSNL recently reduced the grace period for balance lapse to 7 days. Previously, users had 15 days of grace period to recharge their number so that they could retain the unused balance in the account.

The telco also recently introduced Rs 151 prepaid plan with 24 days validity. It offers users unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan also includes 100 free SMS daily. Users get 1GB high-speed daily data. After the limit is crossed, users can continue with unlimited downloads at reduced speeds of 40Kbps. Overall, users get 24GB high-speed data throughout the validity period.

That’s not all, Vasantham Gold – PV 96 prepaid recharge plan was also recently introduced in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. Customers will get unlimited local and STD call benefits to any network including roaming, except for Mumbai and Delhi circles. In addition, one will also get 100 SMS on a daily basis. The validity of this plan is set for 21 days. You can get this plan by sending SMS PLAN VOICE96 to 123.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 23, 2019 4:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked
thumb-img
News
Honor India records 1500% sales growth on Amazon

Editor's Pick

BSNL Star Membership launched: Price, plan benefits and more
News
BSNL Star Membership launched: Price, plan benefits and more
Honor MagicBook Pro launched: Check price and specifications

News

Honor MagicBook Pro launched: Check price and specifications

Face Pause pauses games or videos on your phone if you are not looking

News

Face Pause pauses games or videos on your phone if you are not looking

Xiaomi Mi Fifth Anniversary Sale: Top deals and Offers

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Fifth Anniversary Sale: Top deals and Offers

Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro launched

News

Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro launched

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

BSNL Star Membership launched: Price, plan benefits and more

Honor MagicBook Pro launched: Check price and specifications

Face Pause pauses games or videos on your phone if you are not looking

Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro launched

Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL Star Membership launched: Price, plan benefits and more

News

BSNL Star Membership launched: Price, plan benefits and more
Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know
BSNL reduces grace period for balance lapse to 7 days

News

BSNL reduces grace period for balance lapse to 7 days
Reliance Jio overtakes Airtel to become India's second largest operator in May

News

Reliance Jio overtakes Airtel to become India's second largest operator in May
BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan launched in all circles

News

BSNL Abhinandan-151 prepaid plan launched in all circles

हिंदी समाचार

कल पहली बार सेल पर आएगा Realme X, जानें प्राइस, सेल ऑफर और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया 498 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, Star मेंबशिप के साथ मिलेंगे कई फायदे

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आई Samsung Galaxy Note 10 और Galaxy Note 10+ की मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Oppo K3 vs Realme X: कीमत एक जैसी लेकिन स्पसिफिकेशंस और कैमरा में ये है अंतर

Honor 9X और 9X Pro पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरा के साथ हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

BSNL Star Membership launched: Price, plan benefits and more
News
BSNL Star Membership launched: Price, plan benefits and more
Honor MagicBook Pro launched: Check price and specifications

News

Honor MagicBook Pro launched: Check price and specifications
Face Pause pauses games or videos on your phone if you are not looking

News

Face Pause pauses games or videos on your phone if you are not looking
Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro launched

News

Honor 9X, Honor 9X Pro launched
Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability

News

Realme 3i next sale at 8PM today: Price, offers, availability