Airtel Thanks: Telecom giant rolls out new benefits to its V-Fiber Home Broadband customers

Bharti Airtel will offer a free subscription for Netflix and Amazon Prime. The company will also provide free subscription for ZEE5, Airtel TV and more as part of its Airtel Thanks program.

  • Published: June 27, 2019 2:21 PM IST
Bharti Airtel has just made a new announcement regarding its customer rewards program. The company is now expanding the program to its “V-Fiber” Home Broadband customers. Along with the announcement, the company also revealed exclusive benefits to the Broadband customers as part of the “Airtel Thanks” program. To begin, let’s talk about the eligibility to receive these benefits. Bharti Airtel shared that all customers with home broadband plans worth Rs 1,099 or more will get these benefits. The benefits range from more Internet speeds to larger data caps with rollover and better service experience.

Airtel Thanks benefits for V-Fiber Home Broadband customers

Bharti Airtel will offer a free subscription for Netflix and Amazon Prime. The company will also provide free subscription for ZEE5, Airtel TV, and more. The exact benefit and duration of the benefit will depend on the V-Fiber plan that the customer has opted for. Airtel also claimed that it is offering “unmatched value” to its customers with the help of its “AirtelThanks” program. Now let’s talk about all the Airtel “V-Fiber” plans and the corresponding data and AirtelThanks benefits that the subscribers will get.

First up is the Airtel V-Fiber Plan worth Rs 1,099, which provides data at 100Mbps. Users get 300GB data per month along with rollover. This comes in addition to the 500GB one-time bonus data. Moving beyond this, the Airtel “V-Fiber” plan worth Rs 1,599 provides users with 600GB data per month at 300Mbps. This plan also provides a 1000GB one-time bonus data to subscribers. The last V-Fiber plan worth Rs 1,999 offers unlimited data at 100Mbps. Subscribers of all three plans will get three months of Netflix, One Year of Amazon Prime and full access to ZEE5 and Airtel TV Premium.

As part of the announcement, the CEO of Broadband at Bharti Airtel issued a statement. “We are delighted to bring some exciting #AirtelThanks benefits to our Homes customers and deliver a truly differentiated experience backed by quality service.” Mathen went on to add, “Digital entertainment and online shopping are amongst the biggest use cases for Home Broadband and we are now bringing a bouquet of top content and e-commerce platforms to our customers as part of their plans. With this, we Airtel has set a new industry benchmark when it comes to value proposition for the customer.”

  • Published Date: June 27, 2019 2:21 PM IST

