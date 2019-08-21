Airtel to launch Xstream smart box, Xstream smart stick soon

Airtel recently renamed the Airtel TV app to Xstream. The app lets Airtel users watch Live TV, movies and shows on the go. Now, the telecom and DTH giant is looking forward to launch a smart TV box and a smart stick under Xstream branding. At the earnings call a few days back, Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal said he is happy with the way DTH business has progressed. He also shed light on Airtel Xstream smart box.

“One of the things we are looking at is to bring in a box, which will kind of offer full-converged entertainment as well as the capacity to deliver broadband. This will happen soon, and we’re already excited that once we do that, then it’s a full-converged play that we can potentially deliver across multiple spaces. There have been some concerns about cord-cutting in urban areas and metros. We haven’t seen any evidence of that yet,” Vittal added.

Airtel Xstream smart box details

According to a report on Android-TV-Guide (via DreamDTH), the Airtel Xstream smart box will run Android 9 Pie OS. Under the hood will be a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.8Ghz, paired with Broadcom VideoCore V HW (V3D-510) GPU. The smart box will be manufactured by Technicolor, it will feature 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The smart box will reportedly be able to broadcast DTH, IPTV and OTT content. There is no word on the pricing or launch date yet.

Airtel Xstream smart stick

Moving on, Airtel’s mobile app recently hinted at “Airtel Stick Bundle” and was spotted by DreamDTH member. Called Xstream smart stick, it has been listed on Airtel’s dealer portal, and likely to launch soon. There is no word on the launch date or pricing yet.

As detailed by Android TV-Guide, it will run on Android 8.0 Oreo OS. The Xstream smart stick will be similar to Google Chromecast dongle and it will be manufactured by Skyworth. It will draw its power from HiSilicon Hi3798M V300 quad-core CPU clocked at 1.2GHz, and ARM Mali-450 GPU. There will be 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage. Smart stick will allow users to stream content from OTT apps and watch live TV.