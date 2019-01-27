comscore
  • Airtel reintroduces Rs 100, Rs 500 top-up talk time recharges with lifetime validity; but there’s a catch
Airtel reintroduces Rs 100, Rs 500 top-up talk time recharges with lifetime validity; but there’s a catch

The new talk time recharges will come handy when making outgoing calls from non-unlimited plans.

  • Published: January 27, 2019 10:23 AM IST
Last year in October, Airtel and other telcos removed talk time prepaid plans, and replaced them with minimum recharge plans. There were only three talk time plans, priced at Rs 10, Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000, which didn’t go too well with the subscribers on lifetime validity plans. Now, Airtel has reintroduced two talk time recharges priced at Rs 100 and Rs 500 with lifetime validity.

Spotted by TelecomTalk, the Rs 100 top-up recharge comes with a talk time of Rs 81.75, whereas the Rs 500 top-up recharge comes with a talk time of Rs 420.73, both valid for lifetime. But there is a small catch. Say you recharge with Rs 23 prepaid plan which just extends your prepaid validity by 28 days, but does not offer any talk time for making outgoing calls. The new top-up plans will come handy at such times where outgoing calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second.

The balance you get from the top-up recharge will be valid for lifetime, but outgoing will only be valid for 28 days. After 28 days, say you still have Rs 50 balance in your account, you will have to make a minimum recharge again (at least Rs 23), and the remaining balance will get carried forward. You will then be able to make outgoing calls for another 28 days. During this time, if you recharge with Rs 100 again, you will get Rs 81.75 talk time, which will be added to the existing balance (Rs 50 in the above example), meaning you will have a balance of over Rs 130. The plans don’t ship with any SMS or data benefits.

Airtel also recently introduced three long-validity prepaid plans. The first one is priced at Rs 1,699 which comes with 365 days validity, offers 1GB daily data and unlimited calls. The other two, one is priced at Rs 597 and comes with 168 days validity, whereas the last one is priced at Rs 998 and comes with 336 days validity. Both plans come with unlimited calling, but ships with limited data allowance.

The Rs 597 plan ships with 6GB data which is valid for 28 days, after which it gets refreshed again. The other plan, priced at Rs 998, comes with 12GB data, which gets refreshed after ever 28 days.

  • Published Date: January 27, 2019 10:23 AM IST

