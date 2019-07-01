comscore Airtel TV web version debuts with over 100 live TV channels | BGR India
News

Airtel TV comes to the web; offers more than 100 live TV channels

News

Airtel TV has come to the web as an extention to the mobile application. The service offers access to over 100 live TV channels and also access to TV shows and movies from partners.

  Published: July 1, 2019 12:31 PM IST
Airtel TV Web main

Airtel TV, the live TV service, is now available on the web as well. Indian telecom operators have started using video-on-demand content as a major differentiator. Among all the telcos, Airtel can claim to have among the strongest collection of on-demand video content. It offers access to these content via its applications to both prepaid as well as postpaid subscribers. Now, the service is no longer limited to the app and customers can experience it over the web as well.

Airtel TV Web Version: All you need to know

Airtel TV claims to offer up to 115 live TV channels on its web platform. By offering a web version, it becomes a select service that is accessible beyond application on popular platforms. If you are an Airtel subscriber who uses the app to watch TV channels then you will also be able to login to the web version of the service. In order to watch TV content via Airtel TV on the website, you will need to visit the website www.airtelxstream.in.

Airtel offering up to 20GB free data on Rs 399 prepaid plan and above: How to get it

Also Read

Airtel offering up to 20GB free data on Rs 399 prepaid plan and above: How to get it

Once you visit the dedicated Airtel TV website, you will be greeted with an interface showing popular content. On the left hand side, there is quick options to switch between Live TV, Movies and TV shows. At the bottom, there are three dots, which have additional options like login and downloading app on your mobile device. From the homepage, if you click on any content, Airtel TV will ask you to login to the service first. The login works by entering your Airtel mobile number and verifying with the help of four digit OTP.

In a brief time spent with the web version, we observed that it works just like any other video streaming service. It suffers if the bandwidth breaks but otherwise, it functions well. The service will come as a boon if you are an existing Airtel subscriber. The Airtel TV web version also brings ZEE5 content to the web, which is available as part of Airtel Thanks offer. Alongside the web version, Airtel is also bringing new features to the mobile application.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

Airtel TV Mobile App: Key features

On the mobile app, the service now offers access to over 350+ Live TV channels. This works across categories such as news, entertainment, music, movies, lifestyle and others. These channels are available across multiple languages such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and others. The new features being introduced now include support for dark mode. The feature does away with bright screen and will be easy on eyes in dark environment.

The app is also getting a new picture-in-picture mode which allows the users to pinch and go into a miniature mode. There are also content sourced from partners like ZEE5, Hungama, Eros Now, HOOQ, AltBalaji and others. Airtel TV app users can also personalize their content preference and access content across multiple devices. Airtel TV may not have content like Netflix, Hotstar but as a free service, it seems to serve well.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 1, 2019 12:31 PM IST

