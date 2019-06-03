comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel upgrades ZEE5 exclusive benefits under 'Airtel Thanks'
News

Airtel upgrades ZEE5 exclusive benefits under 'Airtel Thanks'

News

The telecom company on Monday released a statement about the new partnership between Airtel and ZEE5. All Airtel mobile customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above will be eligible for these ZEE5 exclusive benefits.

  • Published: June 3, 2019 3:33 PM IST
Airtel_Thanks-official

Bharti Airtel has upgraded exclusive benefits under ‘Airtel Thanks’ for all the Airtel mobile Platinum customers. They will now get unlimited access to the full ZEE5 catalogue as part of their monthly plans. The telecom company on Monday released a statement about the new partnership between Airtel and ZEE5. All Airtel mobile customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above will be eligible for these ZEE5 exclusive benefits.

“As part of Airtel’s refreshed #AirtelThanks customer rewards program, all Airtel Platinum customers will now get unlimited complimentary access to ZEE5’s vast content catalogue as part of their plan benefits. All Airtel mobile customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above will be eligible for this exclusive benefit,” noted Bharti Airtel in a press statement.

Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

Also Read

Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

These Airtel Platinum customers simply need to claim free ZEE5 Subscription offer from Airtel Thanks section of My Airtel app. Thereby, they’ll be required to download the ZEE5 app to start accessing this premium content, which includes ZEE5 Originals, movies, TV shows, music videos, lifestyle shows, kids content and more. The OTT platform claims to have over 1 lakh hours of On Demand Content and 70+ live TV channels along with over 3500 films, 500+ TV shows, 4000+ music videos and Live TV Channels across 12 languages.

“This partnership is in line with our growth strategy as it is a crucial step towards fulfilling our aim to offer new and exciting content. It will strengthen our reach by the potential proliferation of ZEE5 premium content to a wider and new set of audience. We are happy to partner with Airtel, and via similar partnerships we will continue to enhance our offerings with the customer at the center,” said Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India.

Watch Video: Android Q First Look

Airtel ranks its customers in different tier as Silver, Gold and Platinum under Airtel Thanks portfolio. These new set of benefits for Airtel customer will include VIP service, premium content, e-books, device protection, exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales to Airtel Platinum category subscribers.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 3, 2019 3:33 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India
News
Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Review

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM price in India slashed

Deals

Redmi Note 6 Pro 6GB RAM price in India slashed

Airtel mobile customers to get ZEE5 exclusive benefits

News

Airtel mobile customers to get ZEE5 exclusive benefits

Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS

News

Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India

Airtel mobile customers to get ZEE5 exclusive benefits

Swiggy Daily app launched for homestyle meals in India

Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS

Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel mobile customers to get ZEE5 exclusive benefits

News

Airtel mobile customers to get ZEE5 exclusive benefits
Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more

News

Vodafone Rs 229 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling and more
Airtel eSIM now compatible with Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 series, iPhone XR and more

News

Airtel eSIM now compatible with Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3 series, iPhone XR and more
Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report

News

Airtel broadband offering unlimited data for several plans in multiple cities: Report
Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes

News

Airtel Digital TV reduces Rs 200 on new SD, HD set-top-boxes

हिंदी समाचार

पहली सेल में दो लाख से ज्यादा Redmi K20 Pro स्मार्टफोन बिके

भारत में Poco F2 के बजाय Redmi K20 के नाम से ही लॉन्च होगा Xiaomi का फ्लैगशिप किलर, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Kirin 985 SoC और HongMeng OS के साथ लॉन्च हो सकते हैं Huawei Mate 30 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन

Redmi Note 5 Pro और Redmi 6 Pro यूजर्स को मिलने लगा MIUI 10.3 का अपडेट

2 हजार रुपये सस्ता हुआ Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro स्मार्टफोन, जानें नई कीमत

News

Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India
News
Redmi K20 Series won't be called Poco in India
Airtel mobile customers to get ZEE5 exclusive benefits

News

Airtel mobile customers to get ZEE5 exclusive benefits
Swiggy Daily app launched for homestyle meals in India

News

Swiggy Daily app launched for homestyle meals in India
Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS

News

Huawei Mate 30 series may run HongMeng OS
Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera

News

Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera