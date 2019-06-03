Airtel upgrades ZEE5 exclusive benefits under 'Airtel Thanks'

Bharti Airtel has upgraded exclusive benefits under ‘Airtel Thanks’ for all the Airtel mobile Platinum customers. They will now get unlimited access to the full ZEE5 catalogue as part of their monthly plans. The telecom company on Monday released a statement about the new partnership between Airtel and ZEE5. All Airtel mobile customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above will be eligible for these ZEE5 exclusive benefits.

“As part of Airtel’s refreshed #AirtelThanks customer rewards program, all Airtel Platinum customers will now get unlimited complimentary access to ZEE5’s vast content catalogue as part of their plan benefits. All Airtel mobile customers on Infinity Postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above will be eligible for this exclusive benefit,” noted Bharti Airtel in a press statement.

These Airtel Platinum customers simply need to claim free ZEE5 Subscription offer from Airtel Thanks section of My Airtel app. Thereby, they’ll be required to download the ZEE5 app to start accessing this premium content, which includes ZEE5 Originals, movies, TV shows, music videos, lifestyle shows, kids content and more. The OTT platform claims to have over 1 lakh hours of On Demand Content and 70+ live TV channels along with over 3500 films, 500+ TV shows, 4000+ music videos and Live TV Channels across 12 languages.

“This partnership is in line with our growth strategy as it is a crucial step towards fulfilling our aim to offer new and exciting content. It will strengthen our reach by the potential proliferation of ZEE5 premium content to a wider and new set of audience. We are happy to partner with Airtel, and via similar partnerships we will continue to enhance our offerings with the customer at the center,” said Manish Aggarwal, Business Head, ZEE5 India.

Airtel ranks its customers in different tier as Silver, Gold and Platinum under Airtel Thanks portfolio. These new set of benefits for Airtel customer will include VIP service, premium content, e-books, device protection, exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales to Airtel Platinum category subscribers.