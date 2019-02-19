comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel, Vodafone-Idea increase international roaming tariffs by up to 25%
News

Airtel, Vodafone-Idea increase international roaming tariffs by up to 25%

News

Matrix is “hopeful” about taking advantage of the situation, and grab about 20 percent of the overseas traveling customers.

  • Published: February 19, 2019 1:05 PM IST
mobile user app

A new report has indicated that telecom operators Airtel India and Vodafone Idea have increased the rates of international roaming for their customers. The new information indicates that both the companies have increased the prices by up to 25 percent in a bid to increase their revenue and margins. Reports cite experts claiming that the companies are likely to make similar changes to existing local and roaming plans as they focus on earning more revenue.

Matrix, a global SIM card provider, stated that it is “hopeful” about taking advantage of the situation and grab about 20 percent of the overseas traveling customers from both these companies, ET reports. It is planning to achieve this by offering users similar benefits to a lower place.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

According to the report, Vodafone’s international roaming plans worth Rs 500, Rs 2,500, Rs 3,500, and Rs 5,500 have been increased to Rs 599, Rs 2,999, Rs 3,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively. Similarly, Airtel too has increased its 10-day international roaming plan for Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia to Rs 1,499 after a 25 percent increase. The company has also increased a similar international roaming plan to the United States, UK, Europe, Indonesia, and UAE to Rs 3,599 after an increase of 20 percent. As part of the report, Sanjay Kapoor, former CEO for Bharti Airtel stated, “The telcos are playing on two counts.”

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai

Also Read

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai

Kapoor went on to add, “One is that the high-end post-paid subscribers are generally lesser price sensitive to such changes; second, the two companies are, rightly, also taking bets in an area where Reliance Jio is still behind.” In contrast, Reliance Jio has not made any similar changes to the plans that it is offering.

  • Published Date: February 19, 2019 1:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked
thumb-img
Gaming
Man attacks fiancée's brother with knife over smartphone charger for playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'; company responds
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile server maintenance complete; update 0.11.0 with zombie mode expected today

Editor's Pick

Airtel, Vodafone-Idea increase international roaming tariffs by up to 25%
News
Airtel, Vodafone-Idea increase international roaming tariffs by up to 25%
Millions of Aadhaar numbers and other data leaked by LPG company: Report

News

Millions of Aadhaar numbers and other data leaked by LPG company: Report

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked

Man attacks fiancée's brother with knife over smartphone charger for playing PUBG

Gaming

Man attacks fiancée's brother with knife over smartphone charger for playing PUBG

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans

News

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Airtel, Vodafone-Idea increase international roaming tariffs by up to 25%

Millions of Aadhaar numbers and other data leaked by LPG company: Report

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans

OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel, Vodafone-Idea increase international roaming tariffs by up to 25%

News

Airtel, Vodafone-Idea increase international roaming tariffs by up to 25%
Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans

News

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans
Smart feature phones to generate $28 bn revenues in 3 years: Report

News

Smart feature phones to generate $28 bn revenues in 3 years: Report
ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data

News

ACT Fibernet broadband subscribers are being offered 100GB free data
Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai

News

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai

हिंदी समाचार

हुवावे P30 की लॉन्च डेट का हुआ खुलासा, MWC 2019 में नहीं पेरिस में होगा लॉन्च

Nokia 8.1 और 7.1 पर इन दो स्टोर्स में मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील

PUBG के लिए एक शख्स ने अपनी होने वाली पत्नी के भाई पर चाकू से किया हमला

Redmi के लेटेस्ट टीजर में Note 7 Pro में UD फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर होने का मिला संकेत

Vivo U1 तीन कैमरों के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Airtel, Vodafone-Idea increase international roaming tariffs by up to 25%
News
Airtel, Vodafone-Idea increase international roaming tariffs by up to 25%
Millions of Aadhaar numbers and other data leaked by LPG company: Report

News

Millions of Aadhaar numbers and other data leaked by LPG company: Report
Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked

News

Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer Edition prices leaked
Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans

News

Airtel broadband subscribers get up to 1,000GB bonus data on select plans
OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India

News

OnePlus is now integrating Google Duo at a deeper level in the OxygenOS in India