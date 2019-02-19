Airtel, Vodafone-Idea increase international roaming tariffs by up to 25%

A new report has indicated that telecom operators Airtel India and Vodafone Idea have increased the rates of international roaming for their customers. The new information indicates that both the companies have increased the prices by up to 25 percent in a bid to increase their revenue and margins. Reports cite experts claiming that the companies are likely to make similar changes to existing local and roaming plans as they focus on earning more revenue.

Matrix, a global SIM card provider, stated that it is “hopeful” about taking advantage of the situation and grab about 20 percent of the overseas traveling customers from both these companies, ET reports. It is planning to achieve this by offering users similar benefits to a lower place.

According to the report, Vodafone’s international roaming plans worth Rs 500, Rs 2,500, Rs 3,500, and Rs 5,500 have been increased to Rs 599, Rs 2,999, Rs 3,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively. Similarly, Airtel too has increased its 10-day international roaming plan for Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia to Rs 1,499 after a 25 percent increase. The company has also increased a similar international roaming plan to the United States, UK, Europe, Indonesia, and UAE to Rs 3,599 after an increase of 20 percent. As part of the report, Sanjay Kapoor, former CEO for Bharti Airtel stated, “The telcos are playing on two counts.”

Kapoor went on to add, “One is that the high-end post-paid subscribers are generally lesser price sensitive to such changes; second, the two companies are, rightly, also taking bets in an area where Reliance Jio is still behind.” In contrast, Reliance Jio has not made any similar changes to the plans that it is offering.