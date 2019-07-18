comscore Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans nearly twice as expensive as Reliance Jio: Report
News

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans nearly twice as expensive as Reliance Jio: Report

News

According to a recent report by CLSA postpaid plans from Vodafone and Airtel are up to 2 times expensive than Reliance Jio's offering.

  • Published: July 18, 2019 5:06 PM IST
Airtel Vodafone BGR 2

The prepaid war is getting intense day-by-day with cut-throat competition between telcos. The postpaid plans are also getting some attention from telecom operators. However, a recent report by CLSA has said that the postpaid tariff plans of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are priced at a premium of 1.5 to 2 times that of Reliance Jio.

“Our analysis of more than 100 mobile tariff plans across Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea reveals incumbents’ 1.5-2x premium in postpaid and 15-30 percent premium in prepaid offers vs RJio,” said the report.

While Jio’s tariffs underscore consistent share gains, the lack of a ramp-up in postpaid is “surprising”, it noted. “Among incumbents, we note Bharti’s expansion in postpaid subscribers and market share performance vs Vodafone Idea. Meanwhile, with expected imminent recovery in sector revenues and rising data adoption, we remain positive on RJio and Bharti Airtel,” it said.

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans price range

The CLSA report said that among the operators, Reliance Jio has the cheapest postpaid plan, priced at Rs 199 offering 25GB data and unlimited voice. While Bharti Airtel has consolidated its postpaid offering into four plans priced from Rs 499 to Rs 1,599. It also selectively offers a Rs 399 plan with 40 GB data, the report said, adding that besides having postpaid plans at similar price points to Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea has a cheaper Rs 299 plan with 30GB data and unlimited voice.

Add-ons and extras

Bharti Airtel’s postpaid plans offer more content, with a three month Netflix subscription and yearly subscriptions of Amazon Prime and ZEE5. Vodafone Idea has bundled only Amazon Prime and ZEE5, it added. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, offers access to Jio app suite. This includes JioTV with over 300 live TV channels, JioCinema with content from Eros Now and more, JioNews, JioCloud, and JioMoney. There is also JioSaavn music that lets you stream your favorite music across different languages and genres.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 18, 2019 5:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One smartphone officially launched
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2019
thumb-img
News
FaceApp is making a comeback with its 'old' filter
thumb-img
Top Products
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in July 2019

Editor's Pick

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio
News
Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio
152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

News

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

News

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

Samsung Galaxy A80 launched in India: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 launched in India: Price, specifications

Huawei smartphones to get EROFS File System with EMUI 9.1

News

Huawei smartphones to get EROFS File System with EMUI 9.1

Sponsored

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

Samsung Galaxy A80 launched in India: Price, specifications

Huawei smartphones to get EROFS File System with EMUI 9.1

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio

News

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio
152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

News

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store
Reliance Jio plans offering 3GB to 5GB per day: All you need to know

News

Reliance Jio plans offering 3GB to 5GB per day: All you need to know
Vodafone Idea offering extra 400MB data on select prepaid plans

News

Vodafone Idea offering extra 400MB data on select prepaid plans
PUBG Lite and Reliance Jio collaborates to offer exclusive rewards

Gaming

PUBG Lite and Reliance Jio collaborates to offer exclusive rewards

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A80 भारत में 48MP रोटेटिंग ट्रिपल कैमरा और Snapdragon 730G SoC के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi स्पीकर को सस्ते में खरीदना चाहते हैं तो जल्दी करें

Oppo A9 स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

Huawei और Honor के इन स्मार्टफोन्स को मिलेगा EMUI 9.1 और Magic UI 2.1 का अपडेट

Flipkart Big Shopping Days सेल का आज आखिरी दिन

News

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio
News
Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio
152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

News

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store
Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations

News

Google Maps can now show you bike sharing stations
Samsung Galaxy A80 launched in India: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 launched in India: Price, specifications
Huawei smartphones to get EROFS File System with EMUI 9.1

News

Huawei smartphones to get EROFS File System with EMUI 9.1