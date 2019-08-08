Vodafone has recently revised its Rs 255 prepaid plan in order to attract more customers. Other telecom operators too keep on changing their plans to offer customers the best experience. Here’s a look at how prepaid recharge plans priced under Rs 300 from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone fair against each other. The below-listed plans not only offer you maximum data benefits, but also access to complementary apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 198, Rs 299 prepaid recharge plans

Reliance Jio offers a Rs 198 prepaid recharge plan, which gives customers unlimited local, STD and national roaming call benefits and 100 SMS per day. This plan also includes 2GB daily high-speed data, which means you getting a total 56GB data. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. Apart from there, you also get a complimentary subscription to the company’s apps like JioTV, JioCinema and JioNews.

There is also a Rs 299 Reliance Jio prepaid plan, which ships with 3GB data daily day. This package also includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The Rs 299 Jio plan will expire after 28 days. With this plan too you get the complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Vodafone Rs 199, Rs 255 prepaid plans

If you are a Vodafone subscriber and want to buy the best prepaid plan under Rs 300, then you can go for the Rs 199 package. This Vodafone plan ships with 1.5GB of 3G/4G data daily day, coupled with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within India. It also includes 100 SMS per day. The Rs 199 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. You also get complimentary access to the company’s Live TV, Movies and more on the Vodafone Play app.

There is also a Rs 255 prepaid plan, which was recently revised by Vodafone. This plan now ships with 2.5GB of 3G/4G data daily, unlimited call benefits and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity of 28 days. Additionally, customers also get access to the company’s complementary apps.

Airtel Rs 249, Rs 299 prepaid recharge plans

Airtel’s Rs 249 recharge plan comes with 2GB data, which you will receive on a daily basis. Similar to all the other plan, with this plan too, you get unlimited calls and 100 daily SMSes. This plan ships with a validity period of 28 days. You also get a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, Rs 4,00,000 life insurance from HDFC Life/Bharti Axa and Airtel TV Premium subscription. On the purchase of this Rs 249 plan, you will get Wynk Music subscription too. It provides Norton Mobile Security 1 year subscription.

There is also a Rs 299 Airtel prepaid plan, which gives customers 2.5GB of data on a daily basis with 28 days validity. Airtel also offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming call benefits and 100 daily SMSes. With this plan, you get the same offers that the Rs 249 Airtel prepaid plan ships with. Among the three, Reliance Jio is offering users the best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with maximum data benefits.