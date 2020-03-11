Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

Long gone are the days when your internet service provider options were limited to a couple of chains you had heard of and a few local ISPs. Now, telecom service providers like Reliance Jio and Airtel have entered the game. The service providers feature lucrative plans, low rates, high speeds and more. Recently Airtel has come with its own set of plans for its Wi-Fi service in India. Airtel Wi-Fi broadband offers Internet connectivity along with perks that include access to various OTT services.

There are four broadband plans that users can opt for. The cheapest of the packs start at Rs 799 and goes up to 100 Mbps speed. Here are the Artel Wi-Fi plans that you can choose.

Rs 799 Airtel Basic Plan

The Rs 799 plan is the most basic Airtel W-Fi broadband plan you can opt for. The plan offers up to 100 Mbps speed and comes with a data limit of 100 GB. There are added benefits including access to Airtel Xstream. Users also have the choice of recharging with another Rs 299 to make this plan an unlimited plan. This additional recharge top-up can also be used to turn any of the below-mentioned plans to an unlimited plan.

Rs 999 Entertainment Plan

The second Airtel Wi-Fi Plan costs Rs 999 and offers up to 200Mbps speed. The plan also comes with 500 GB data and there are additional benefits. These include access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream.

Rs 1,499 Premium Plan

Airtel’s third Wi-Fi plan costs Rs 1,499. It features speeds of up to 300 Mbps and includes 500 GB data. The additional benefits of this pack include access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream. The only difference between this plan and the Rs 999 plan is the difference in speeds.

Rs 3,999 VIP Plan

Airtel’s fourth and final Wi-Fi plan is the most expensive one on the list and costs Rs 3,999 per month. The plan offers 1Gbps speeds with unlimited data. Apart from the speed and limitless data, you also have access to the premium perks. These include Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream.