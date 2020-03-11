comscore Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel Wi-Fi broadband starts at Rs 799: Check benefits and data speed
News

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband starts at Rs 799: Check benefits and data speed

News

Check out the four different Airtel Wi-Fi Broadband plans and what each one of them exactly comes with.

  • Published: March 11, 2020 4:39 PM IST
airtel-xstream-fiber-broadband-banner

Long gone are the days when your internet service provider options were limited to a couple of chains you had heard of and a few local ISPs. Now, telecom service providers like Reliance Jio and Airtel have entered the game. The service providers feature lucrative plans, low rates, high speeds and more. Recently Airtel has come with its own set of plans for its Wi-Fi service in India. Airtel Wi-Fi broadband offers Internet connectivity along with perks that include access to various OTT services.

Related Stories


There are four broadband plans that users can opt for. The cheapest of the packs start at Rs 799 and goes up to 100 Mbps speed. Here are the Artel Wi-Fi plans that you can choose.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Camera Comparison

Rs 799 Airtel Basic Plan

The Rs 799 plan is the most basic Airtel W-Fi broadband plan you can opt for. The plan offers up to 100 Mbps speed and comes with a data limit of 100 GB. There are added benefits including access to Airtel Xstream. Users also have the choice of recharging with another Rs 299 to make this plan an unlimited plan. This additional recharge top-up can also be used to turn any of the below-mentioned plans to an unlimited plan.

Rs 999 Entertainment Plan

The second Airtel Wi-Fi Plan costs Rs 999 and offers up to 200Mbps speed. The plan also comes with 500 GB data and there are additional benefits. These include access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream.

Rs 1,499 Premium Plan

Airtel’s third Wi-Fi plan costs Rs 1,499. It features speeds of up to 300 Mbps and includes 500 GB data. The additional benefits of this pack include access to Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream. The only difference between this plan and the Rs 999 plan is the difference in speeds.

Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data to new users: What you need to know

Also Read

Airtel Xstream offers 6 months unlimited data to new users: What you need to know

Rs 3,999 VIP Plan

Airtel’s fourth and final Wi-Fi plan is the most expensive one on the list and costs Rs 3,999 per month. The plan offers 1Gbps speeds with unlimited data. Apart from the speed and limitless data, you also have access to the premium perks. These include Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 Premium and Airtel Xstream.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 11, 2020 4:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch
News
Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch
PUBG Mobile offers Holi 2020 Bundle for 10 UC

Gaming

PUBG Mobile offers Holi 2020 Bundle for 10 UC

Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune

News

Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune

Vu Premium 4K TV launched with Dolby Vision support in India

Smart TVs

Vu Premium 4K TV launched with Dolby Vision support in India

Disney+ Hotstar now available in India: Price, shows and other details

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar now available in India: Price, shows and other details

Most Popular

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme Band Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch

Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune

iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps

Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

News

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits
Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune

News

Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune
Reliance Jio announces Rs 4,999 long term prepaid plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces Rs 4,999 long term prepaid plan
Indian government asks streaming services to self-regulate content

Entertainment

Indian government asks streaming services to self-regulate content
Tata Sky hikes prices for new connections

News

Tata Sky hikes prices for new connections

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 9 सीरीज की लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई तस्वीर, क्या ऐसा होगा स्मार्टफोन?

Vu Premium 4K TV भारत में 55इंच में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Mi Super Sale : Xiaomi के इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा 6,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

BSNL ने जारी किया नया प्रीपेड प्लान, उपभओक्ताओं को मिलेगी डेटा, कॉलिंग और ये सुविधा

बदल गया Hotstar का नाम और लोगो, देखने को मिलेंगे के कई दमदार नए शो

News

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits
News
Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits
Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch

News

Poco F1 gets stable Android 10 update with security patch
Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune

News

Coronavirus: Telcos play warning as caller tune
iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps

News

iOS 14 brings new list-view for apps
Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2

News

Apple reportedly delays March launch event for iPhone SE 2