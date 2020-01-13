Ahead of the development of 5G technologies in the country, Wi-Fi calling takes the bill for being the most anticipated service in India right now. Airtel and Reliance Jio have recently launched their Wi-Fi Calling services in the country and users can opt for either as long as they have, or plan to get a respective 4G SIM Card.

What is Airtel Wi-Fi Calling?

Airtel’s Wi-Fi Calling is a feature that allows your phone to seamlessly switch between your cellular 4G network and your local Wi-Fi connection while taking or making calls. The service allows you to switch to your Wi-Fi whenever cell service gets finicky. If you go outside the Wi-Fi range while on a call, the phone automatically switches back to the cellular network and vice versa.

Airtel Wi-Fi Calling is available across all regions of India except J&K and NESA. The service can be easily set up too. All you need to use Wi-Fi calling is a stable Wi-Fi connection, a supported SIM card, and a supported handset. Below are the supported handsets from brands like Tecno, Vivo, Coolpad, Infinix and Itel. Remember that these are not all the devices, and support for more devices could be added subsequently.

Tecno

The Tecno Phantom 9 and Tecno Camon12 Air support Airtel’s Wi-Fi Calling. Most of the Tecno Spark series also supports the service. This includes the Tecno Spark Go, Spark Go Plus, Spark Power, Spark Air, Spark 4-KC2 and Spark 4-KC2J.

Infinix

A bunch of Infinix devices support Airtel Wi-Fi Calling right now. These are the Infinix Hote 7, Infinix Hot 8, Infinix S4, Infinix S5 and Infinix S5 Lite. The Infinix Note 4, Infinix Note 5, Infinix Smart 2 and Infinix Smart 3 also support the service.

Vivo, Itel and Coolpad

As of now, only two smartphones from Vivo support Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. These are the Vivo V15 Pro and the Vivo Y17 smartphones. Only one Itel smartphone is supported as of now. This is the Itel A46. Further, five Coolpad devices are currently supported. These are the Coolpad Cool 3, Coolpad Cool 5, Coolpad Mega 5C, Coolpad Note 5 and the Coolpad Note 5 Lite.

How do I activate Airtel Wi-Fi Calling?

Activating the service if you have all the pre-requisites is easy. Make sure that you are updated to the latest system software. Further, enable your VoLTE setting. Then dive into your settings, look for the ‘Wi-Fi Calling’ switch and turn it to ON.