Airtel recently launched its Voice over Wi-Fi calling service. The service allows users to make telco-grade calls using their Wi-Fi connection. The technology uses Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel and allows users to make and take calls through it. Now, the company has announced that the Airtel Wi-Fi calling service now has over 1 million users.

The company says that Wi-Fi Calling uses cutting edge technology to enhance the indoor voice calling experience for smartphone customers. This service essentially uses Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows customers to make telco grade calls to any network. This improves experience as customers can seamlessly switch to Wi-Fi Calling.

“We are delighted with the extremely positive customer response for Airtel Wi-Fi Calling. The technology has transformed the indoor network quality for Airtel mobile customers, particularly in high population density areas in urban markets,” Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement. “Airtel is also the first to make the service live across India and our customers can use the feature on any Wi-Fi,” he adds.

Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling is now live across India. Over 100 smartphones from across 16 brands now support this feature. There is no extra charge for calls over Wi-Fi Calling, and the application consumes minimal data. Users can basically start using the service without the need for any additional calling app or SIM card.