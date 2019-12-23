Airtel recently launched its Voice over Wi-Fi calling service. The service allows users to make telco-grade calls using their Wi-Fi connection. The technology uses Wi-Fi networks to create a dedicated channel for voice calls and allows users to make and take calls through it. Now the service expands itself to Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Airtel Wi-Fi calling is seamless, meaning users can walk out of their Wi-Fi range and the call will automatically switch back to the mobile network. When users enter the Wi-Fi range, calls will automatically switch to Voice over Wi-Fi as well. What is notable is that calls made via the service need no extra charges for service. The application also consumes very less data.

Configuring the service is easy. Following the below steps, you can set the service up in minutes.

Check smartphone compatibility on airtel.in/wifi-calling Upgrade your device’s operating software to the latest version and make sure it supports Wi-Fi Calling Go to Settings on your mobile phone and turn on Wi-Fi Calling For a better, more seamless experience, keep VoLTE switched on as well.

Which phones support Airtel Wi-Fi Calling?

Not every smartphone will support the new feature. The currently supported devices are as follows. All iPhone models including iPhone 6S and later support the feature. The feature is also supported by Xiaomi’s Redmi K20 series and the Xiaomi Poco F1. Samsung’s Galaxy J6, Galaxy A10s, Galaxy On6 and Galaxy M20 support the service. All phones in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series also support Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling. The service is also supported by all OnePlus phones from the six and seven series. These include the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T and 6T McLaren edition, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T Pro McLaren edition.

Airtel is also working with more brands to make the service available on more devices soon. Airtel Wi-Fi calling is currently compatible with Airtel Xtream Fiber home broadband and will soon work with all broadband services and even Wi-Fi hotspots.