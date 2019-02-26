comscore
Airtel Wi-Fi Zone offers free 10GB data to prepaid subscribers across 500 service locations

The Airtel Wi-Fi Zone service is available in public places such as airports, colleges, hospitals and more.

  Published: February 26, 2019 12:51 PM IST
The telecom sector in India has become highly competitive, and after the price vs data war getting aggressive, telcos are looking at unique offerings to differentiate their services from others. Reliance Jio, along with telecom services, introduced JioNet where it has setup Wi-Fi hotspots at different places across the country, allowing users to access internet without burning their mobile data. Vodafone also has its Wi-Fi hotspots across different places, and Airtel has also introduced a similar offering.

Called Airtel Wi-Fi Zone, the telco has Wi-Fi hotspots in over 500 locations across India. It is spread across public places such as colleges, airports, corporate parks, retail shops and hospitals in various parts of Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Karnataka locations. Depending on the subscribed plan, Airtel prepaid users will be able to connect their phones to the Wi-Fi for high-speed internet access. As noted by TelecomTalk, the service, as of now, is only available for prepaid subscribers.

Prepaid subscribers with unlimited combo plans get 10GB Wi-Fi data for usage, and it has a pre-fix validity too. One can check the data balance from My Airtel app or from the Airtel Self Care website. To access the Wi-Fi network, you’ll need to be in the Airtel Wi-Fi Zone. You can then open the My Airtel app to connect to the Wi-Fi network by tapping on the “My Wi-Fi” tile that you’ll see in the app. After tapping on the tile, you’ll then need to accept the permissions.

Alternatively, you can head over to the Wi-Fi settings on your smartphone and tap on the SSID named @Free Airtel Wi-Fi. Once connected, you’ll be redirected to the sign in page where you will have to enter your mobile number, followed by the OTP for verification, and after the authentication is successful, your internet connection will be established.

As mentioned above, the service seems to be limited in select locations across the country, but could see it expand further over the coming months.

  Published Date: February 26, 2019 12:51 PM IST

