Airtel WiFi Calling: List of top compatible smartphones

Airtel last week announced that it is expanding WiFi calling feature to four more circles. With the announcement, the operator started offering WiFi calling service in a total of 10 circles in the country. The Sunil Mittal-led company beat Reliance Jio to become the first telecom service provider to offer Voice over WiFi to its subscribers in the country. On its website, the company claims Airtel WiFi Calling is available nationally across all circles (except J&K and NESA). While it was initially limited to Airtel Broadband, it has now been expanded to support all broadband providers.
What is WiFi Calling?
WiFi Calling is a service where the voice is transmitted over a WiFi network as opposed to cellular network. The service comes with a number of benefits, including superior indoor coverage. While cellular networks might be congested, WiFi Calling can offer clear conversations using the wireless network. With WiFi calling, Airtel users now have the option to call over 2G or 3G or 4G or WiFi networks. It does have prerequisites: a WiFi Calling capable handset and an Airtel 4G SIM card.
Top Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus and Apple compatible smartphones
Airtel currently supports smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, itel, Infinix, Spice, Tecno, Mobiistar, Coolpad, Gionee, Micromax, Xolo and Vivo. Here is a look at top Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus and Apple compatible smartphones for Airtel WiFi Calling.
List of compatible smartphones from Xiaomi
Xiaomi Poco F1
Xiaomi Redmi K20
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi 7
Xiaomi Redmi 7A
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Y3
List of compatible smartphones from Samsung
Samsung Galaxy J6
Samsung Galaxy On6
Samsung Galaxy M30s
Samsung Galaxy A10s
Samsung Galaxy M20
Samsung Galaxy S10e
Samsung Galaxy S10
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A30s
Samsung Galaxy M30
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy A50s
Samsung Galaxy Note 9
List of compatible smartphones from OnePlus
OnePlus 7
OnePlus 7 Pro
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus 6
OnePlus 6T
List of compatible smartphones from Apple
Apple iPhone 6s
Apple iPhone 6s Plus
Apple iPhone 7
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Apple iPhone SE
Apple iPhone 8
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Apple iPhone X
Apple iPhone Xs
Apple iPhone Xs Max
Apple iPhone XR
Apple iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
How to enable Airtel WiFi Calling on your compatible device?
In order to get WiFi Calling working on your device, you will first need to download the latest software. Once you have the newest software, you need to switch on VoLTE service. This can be found under Settings >> Mobile Network >> Mobile data on most devices. Once VoLTE is enabled, you can enable WiFi Calling as well. On iPhone you can enable it via Settings > Mobile Data > Primary SIM or eSIM > WiFi Calling > Turn on WiFi Calling option.