Airtel WiFi Calling: List of top compatible smartphones
Airtel WiFi Calling: Top Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus and Apple compatible smartphones

Airtel WiFi Calling has surpassed over 1 million users. If you are an Airtel 4G user then here is a look at top compatible smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and OnePlus.

  Updated: January 13, 2020 12:58 PM IST
Airtel WiFi Calling

Airtel last week announced that it is expanding WiFi calling feature to four more circles. With the announcement, the operator started offering WiFi calling service in a total of 10 circles in the country. The Sunil Mittal-led company beat Reliance Jio to become the first telecom service provider to offer Voice over WiFi to its subscribers in the country. On its website, the company claims Airtel WiFi Calling is available nationally across all circles (except J&K and NESA). While it was initially limited to Airtel Broadband, it has now been expanded to support all broadband providers.

What is WiFi Calling?

WiFi Calling is a service where the voice is transmitted over a WiFi network as opposed to cellular network. The service comes with a number of benefits, including superior indoor coverage. While cellular networks might be congested, WiFi Calling can offer clear conversations using the wireless network. With WiFi calling, Airtel users now have the option to call over 2G or 3G or 4G or WiFi networks. It does have prerequisites: a WiFi Calling capable handset and an Airtel 4G SIM card.

Top Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus and Apple compatible smartphones

Airtel currently supports smartphones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, itel, Infinix, Spice, Tecno, Mobiistar, Coolpad, Gionee, Micromax, Xolo and Vivo. Here is a look at top Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus and Apple compatible smartphones for Airtel WiFi Calling.

List of compatible smartphones from Xiaomi

Xiaomi Poco F1

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi Redmi 7A

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

List of compatible smartphones from Samsung

Samsung Galaxy J6

Samsung Galaxy On6

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy A10s

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy A30s

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

List of compatible smartphones from OnePlus

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6T

List of compatible smartphones from Apple

Apple iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone SE

Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone X

Apple iPhone Xs

Apple iPhone Xs Max

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Airtel expands WiFi calling to four more circles; now available in 10 different circles

How to enable Airtel WiFi Calling on your compatible device?

In order to get WiFi Calling working on your device, you will first need to download the latest software. Once you have the newest software, you need to switch on VoLTE service. This can be found under Settings >> Mobile Network >> Mobile data on most devices. Once VoLTE is enabled, you can enable WiFi Calling as well. On iPhone you can enable it via Settings > Mobile Data > Primary SIM or eSIM > WiFi Calling > Turn on WiFi Calling option.

  Published Date: January 13, 2020 12:42 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 13, 2020 12:58 PM IST

