Airtel Wynk Tube video and music streaming service announced; will compete with YouTube Music

There is no denying that audio and video streaming in India has been on a rise, and the credit for the same can be given to cheap data plans. This is also a reason why the likes of Spotify, Gaana, Apple Music, Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are popular. Now, Airtel wants its share of the pie in the music and video streaming service with the launch of Wynk Tube.

With the launch of Wynk Tube service for Android users, Airtel is aiming to offer digital entertainment to the next 200 million smartphone users. Built fot India, the service will cater to Tier II, Tier III towns and villages. Wynk Tube is an extension to the telco’s Wynk Music service. Featuring the same interface, the new app will allow users to stream audio and videos of popular songs.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

“Wynk Tube has been built for India 2.0, keeping in mind the digital entertainment needs of hundreds of millions smartphone users in non-metros and small towns. An integrated audio-video music experience delivered in a simple yet intuitive vernacular interface makes Wynk Tube a unique and powerful proposition,” Sameer Batra, CEO – Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel said.

Airtel is launching Wynk Tube with over 40 lakh songs, and related videos. The Android app is just 5MB in size, built to run on basic smartphones, including Android Go devices, and on high-end smartphones too. It comes with support for 12 Indian regional languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, and Bhojpuri. The app also includes deep voice-enabled search allowing users to discover their favorite songs.

“Wynk Music gave shape to our journey to the first 100 million users and we believe Wynk Tube will accelerate our journey to the next 100 million users. Regional content and personalization through AI, big data will continue to be a big agenda for us and we hope to build Wynk Tube into one of the most popular music platforms in India with even the possibility of user-generated content as a differentiator,” Batra added.

Wynk Tune subscription charges

For Airtel users, there is no subscription charges one needs to pay. This means, Airtel users can stream and download unlimited songs and videos. For users outside Airtel network, the telco is offering 30 days free trial, after which one will have to pay Rs 99 per month to avail premium services, Digit reports.

The app will also read MP3 files that are already present on the smartphone, and show them as a part of the playlist. There are also welcome playlists for new users, and weekly playlists that are refreshed for each user based on listening history.