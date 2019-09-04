comscore Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications and more detailed
  Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications, Android apps support and more detailed
Airtel Xstream Box: Price, specifications, Android apps support and more detailed

The all new Airtel Xstream Box powered by Android TV OS has been launched. Here is everything you need to know.

  Published: September 4, 2019 6:31 PM IST
airtel xtream box

One of India’s leading telecom operators, Airtel, has launched two new streaming products in India. The Airtel TV platform has been rebranded to Airtel Xstream. The products in question here are the Airtel Xstream Box and Airtel Xstream Stick. Besides, Airtel has also refreshed the UI of its mobile app. Here, we are going to talk about the pricing, specifications and other details of the new streaming box. 

Airtel Xstream Box price in India, availability

Also known as Airtel Xstream 4K Hybrid Box, it is available to purchase for Rs 3,999. Airtel users can buy it from airtel.in/dth/?stbtype=xstream. If you are an existing Airtel Digital TV user, Airtel is offering a discount to those upgrading. You will be able to buy it for just Rs 2,249. Users can also buy it from leading e-commerce sites, and retail chains like Vijay Sales and Croma.

Airtel Xstream Box specifications

Coming to specifications, you get a 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. A microSD card slot is also present with support for up to 128GB. You can also connect a USB thumb drive or an external HDD. There are two USB 2.0 ports for that. The Airtel Xstream Box also comes with an HDMI 2.0 port, composite output, and a SPDIF port. For internet connectivity, you have both Wi-Fi and Ethernet support. Built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth support is also present.

Airtel Xstream Box apps support, subscription 

As the box runs on Android TV OS (Android 9 Pie), you get complete access to Google Play Store and over 6,000 compatible apps and games. The streaming box also supports OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, AltBalaji, Google Play Movies and more.

As a part of the package, you get a complimentary one-year subscription to Xstream app, which is usually priced at Rs 999. You also get one-month subscription to HD DTH pack, priced at Rs 207 per month.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: September 4, 2019 6:31 PM IST

