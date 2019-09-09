comscore Airtel Xstream Box available at discounted price to existing Digital TV users
Airtel Xstream Box available at discounted price to existing Digital TV users: Here is how it will cost

Airtel Xstream Box was launched last week as a converged platform for linear as well as streaming media content. If you are an existing Airtel Digital TV user then you can get it at discounted price.

  Published: September 9, 2019 9:02 AM IST
Airtel Xstream Box

Airtel recently introduced its Xstream service as a converged platform for entertainment services. The Airtel Xstream box is priced at Rs 3,999 and comes with a complimentary one year subscription to all content available on the Xstream app. It also includes a one month subscription to a HD DTH pack. While the service is a smart way to bring new customers on board, Airtel has also announced offers for its existing subscribers. The offer is aimed at those who might still be using an older set-top box.

Airtel Xstream upgrade for existing subscribers

If you are an existing Airtel Digital TV user then you can upgrade to Xstream at a discounted price. As part of this offer, Airtel’s existing subscribers won’t have to pay full amount to get access to the new service. Airtel Xstream box is available at a discounted price of Rs 2,249 to all existing customers. The price is inclusive of the upgrade cost set at Rs 1,999 and additional Rs 250 in the form of engineer visitation charges.

All existing subscribers planning to make this upgrade will have to pay Rs 2,249. Airtel will upgrade their existing SD or HD set-top box to the Airtel Xstream box. In comparison to the regular price of Rs 3,999, existing subscribers get a huge discount. Airtel is offering Xstream as an upgrade option only in select cities. It is available in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Mohali.

Airtel Xstream: Key features

Airtel introduced Xstream Box as a one device to get access to your streaming as well as DTH content. It runs Android Pie and offers access to apps via the Play Store. The device comes with 2GB RAM, 8GB eMMC storage and supports external storage up to 128GB via microSD card slot. It has connectivity options such as ethernet, dual band WiFi, dual satellite tuner and DVR capable of local recording. It also supports apps such as Xstream, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, ALTBalaji, YouTuber and others for streaming content.

The Xstream Box also comes with built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth and can be used to control smart home devices. It also supports features like resuming your partially watched content across all the platforms. The Xstream app can be used to access linear channels and contents from Hooq, Eros Now, Hoi Choi, Hungama Play and Zee5. Airtel Thanks Platinum and Gold customers get to extend their free access to premium content to the streaming box.

  Published Date: September 9, 2019 9:02 AM IST

