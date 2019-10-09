Airtel Xstream Box available at Rs 500 discount to select smart TV buyers

DTH operator, Airtel Digital TV, has been partnering with smart TV makers to offer discounts on subscription, channel packs and set-top-boxes. The company has now partnered Samsung and Xiaomi to offer discount on HD set-top-box and Airtel Xstream Box. Customers buying a new smart TV from Xiaomi or Samsung can now avail some discount. Here is all you need to know.

Airtel Xstream Box discount offer detailed

Airtel recently launched the Xstream Box, which is a hybrid set-top-box that combines satellite TV and OTT platforms. It will set you back by Rs 3,999. But with the Samsung or Xiaomi smart TV offer, you can buy it for as low as Rs 3,499. This is a neat discount of Rs 500. Users will also get access to three months of free channel pack, TelecomTalk reports.

Airtel Xstream Box specifications

Coming to specifications, you get a 2GB RAM and 8GB storage. A microSD card slot is also present with support for up to 128GB. You can also connect a USB thumb drive or an external HDD. There are two USB 2.0 ports for that. The Airtel Xstream Box also comes with an HDMI 2.0 port, composite output, and a SPDIF port. For internet connectivity, you have both Wi-Fi and Ethernet support. Built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth support is also present.

Apps support, subscription

As the box runs on Android TV OS (Android 9 Pie), you get complete access to Google Play Store and over 6,000 compatible apps and games. The streaming box also supports OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, AltBalaji, Google Play Movies and more.

As a part of the package, you get a complimentary one-year subscription to Xstream app, which is usually priced at Rs 999. You also get one-month subscription to HD DTH pack, priced at Rs 207 per month.