Airtel Digital TV, the third largest DTH operator in the country, is offering a huge discount on Xstream Box. The Android-powered Xstream Box is reportedly available at a whopping discount of Rs 1,750 to new customers in the Delhi-NCR circle. The move can be seen as a way to counter the impending launch of Tata Sky Binge+ set top box. Airtel has been one of the big gainers in the DTH market and now seems to be further expanding its reach by offering discounts on its devices.

Airtel Xstream Box: Discounted Price and Features

To recall, Airtel Xstream Box was launched in India at Rs 3,999. However, the company is now offering the device for just Rs 2,249 in Delhi region. According to DreamDTH, the offer is available exclusively for Airtel Thanks customers. In addition, the Android box also comes with 7-day mega HD trial pack. The offer can be availed by Airtel customers in regions such as Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Sunil Mittal-led company has listed the discount on its Xstream Box on its site. The offer is also visible on MyAirtel app for the Delhi-NCR circle. There is no mention about the validity of this offer but it could be limited to a short period of time. If you reside in any of the above mentioned cities then you should avail the offer at the earliest. While the offer does seem tempting, it comes with a catch. Those buying the box will have to select an Airtel bundle of Rs 699 instead of the normal Rs 360 plan.

When you buy the device, the total cost boils down to Rs 2,785 inclusive of the monthly rental. The set-top box comes with one year warranty worth Rs 100 and Airtel Xstream app subscription worth Rs 999 is available for a year as introductory offer. To avail this offer, go to MyAirtel app or the website. Select your city in Xstream Thanks offer and verify using your mobile number. Now, enter your installation address and checkout by making payment either online or at the time of delivery.

With Rs 699 Airtel bundle, the company offers 154 channels and it can be dropped at any time. The pack includes 54 HD channels, 22 Hindi News, 11 Kids, 10 Hindi Entertainment, 10 News, 10 Hindi Movie, 7 Music, 6 Infotainment, 4 Sports, 4 Urdu, 2 Punjabi, 2 Gujarati, 2 North East, 2 Bhojpuri, 1 English Movie, 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu, 1 Malayalam, 1 Kannada, 1 Marathi, 1 Bengali, and 1 Oriya channel. Apart from the offer, the Xstream box will continue to be available for Rs 3639 for customers in other circles.