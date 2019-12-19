comscore Airtel Xstream Box top features: Voice control, 4K and more | BGR India
Airtel Xstream Box top features: Voice control, Android Pie, 4K and more

The Airtel Xstream Box is a hybrid set-top-box that lets you enjoy live TV and OTT content. Here is a look at top features.

  Published: December 19, 2019 1:51 PM IST
Earlier this year, Airtel launched its new converged digital entertainment platform ‘Airtel Xstream.’ The service claims to bring one of the widest entertainment catalogs. These include hundreds of satellite TV channels, OTT apps, tens of thousands of movies, songs and shows in various languages. The telecom operator also launched a Chromecast-like device, ‘Airtel Xstream Stick,’ and a hybrid set-top-box, ‘Airtel Xstream Box’ to access the content. The set-top-box lets you watch live TV using satellite connection, and stream OTT app content using Wi-Fi or Ethernet.

The Airtel Xstream Box is available for Rs 3,999. You will be able to buy it from e-commerce site, Flipkart. And if you are in the Delhi-NCR circle, you can get a whopping discount of Rs 1,750. This means, you can buy it for just Rs 2,249. But what exactly do you get with the hybrid set-top-box? Here is a look at the features.

Airtel Xstream Box top features

Binge with Airtel Xstream App

One of the highlights of the hybrid-set-top box is that it comes with support for OTT apps. Airtel has partnered with OTT platforms such as ZEE, ShemarooMe, Hungama Play, Hooq and more to offer users an access to over 10,000 movies and shows in 13 languages. The telco also recently partnered Lionsgate to bring Hollywood movies from Lionsgate Play to India. You get access to Netflix, ZEE5, and Amazon Prime Video, but for that you need to pay extra.

Voice command

The set-top-box is powered by Android 9 Pie OS and comes with support for Google Assistant. The remote is voice-enabled, which means you can give voice commands to ask the Assistant to do different tasks, such as changing volume and channels, play songs and videos among others.

App store

As it runs on Android OS, you also get access to Google Play Store. You can download from over 5,000 apps, games, and more from the store. There is also support for Google Play Movies, Google Play Games, and Google Play Music. You can download Spotify, Google Chrome and more.

Built-in Chromecast

With built-in Chromecast features, you mirror the content on smartphone screen to the TV. This can be anything from games to photos and videos. Even apps like Amazon Prime video lets you cast movies and TV shows from phone to big screen TV.

Turn your smartphone into a remote

Using the Smart Remote App, you can now turn your smartphone into a remote. This will enable you to play games using the phone as a gamepad. You can also control the set-top-box using the phone as a remote.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2019 1:51 PM IST

