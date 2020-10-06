comscore Airtel Xstream broadband plans to now offer Amazon Prime | BGR India
All Airtel Xstream broadband plans to now offer Amazon Prime and unlimited data

Airtel is reportedly updating its Xstream broadband plans to accommodate a free subscription to Amazon Prime on all its plans. Airtel already offers unlimited data with all the plans.

  Published: October 6, 2020 8:00 PM IST
IPL 2020 Airtel Disney Plus Hotstar VIP

Representative Image

Last month, Airtel announced its move to offer unlimited data on all its broadband plans. Whether you purchase the base pack or the high-speed packs, the plans offer unlimited data. Just before the festive season, Airtel has another ace up its sleeves. The broadband operator is now reportedly revising its plans once more to offer more freebies with all the plans, including the base plan. Also Read - Airtel announces partnership with VOOT for premium content on Airtel Xstream

According to a report from OnlyTech, Airtel has revised its plan Xstream broadband offerings once more. The two base plans now offer all the same benefits as the high-speed plans. The report mentions that Airtel is extending subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Xstream app, and more services. The plans haven’t been made official yet but a few users are seeing the changes in the Airtel Thanks app. The 200Mbps and higher-speed plans remain unchanged. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber to offer free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video subscription with select plans

Airtel Xstream broadband updated plans

The updated plans are yet to be made official. However, the report only says a few people have started seeing the updates. The base plan of Rs 499 currently offers unlimited data at 40Mbps speeds. The updated plan will cost Rs 589 and include a free subscription to Amazon Prime. Airtel will also include the Airtel Xtsream app services with this plan going forward. Also Read - Airtel Xstream Fiber lets you save Rs 600 per month on annual plan: Here's how

Similar, the popular plan of Rs 799 will also also be updated to accommodate the costs. It will now cost Rs 1,099 per month and include Amazon Prime subscription too. The plan will continue to offer data speeds of 100Mbps and unlimited data. Subscribers will continue to get unlimited local and STD calls with this subscription.

As of writing this report, the updated plans and benefits don’t show up on the Airtel website and the app. It could be a while before Airtel announces it publicly to its customers. The updates seem to have been done keeping in mind JioFiber’s aggressive plans. The Amazon Prime annual subscription costs Rs 999 and it brings access to a lot of Amazon services.

Prime members get priority delivery and quicker access to sales on Amazon. The subscription also includes access to Prime Video which hosts a wide variety of originals as well as popular shows. Prime subscribers also get free access to Prime Music with high-quality streaming and no ads. Members also get free in-game content with popular mobile games.

  Published Date: October 6, 2020 8:00 PM IST

