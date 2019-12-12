comscore Airtel Xstream Fiber available with Rs 1,000 discount on broadband plans
Airtel Xstream Fiber available with Rs 1,000 discount on broadband plans: Here is how to avail the offer

The offer makes Airtel Xstream Fiber a competitive broadband offering in the market. Check out the offer, its availability and how to avail.

  • Published: December 12, 2019 12:59 PM IST
Airtel

After fierce competition in the mobile wireless segment, the companies are now shifting their focus to broadband market. With the commercial launch of Reliance JioFiber, broadband service providers have been changing their plans for sometime. While BSNL has upped the ante in the market, Bharti Airtel does not want to be left out. After renaming the service to Airtel Xstream Fiber, the company now offers one of the most attractive broadband plans in the market.

Airtel Xstream Fiber: Check out the new discount plan

Airtel Xstream Fiber is now offering an attractive discount option with its broadband plan. The company is giving Rs 1,000 discount to its customers, which makes for a more competitive product in this space. According to Telecom Talk, Bharti Airtel has now put up a banner on its website informing customers about this new offer. The offer is currently available for new Airtel Xstream Fiber customers in Chennai. When customers in this region get a new Airtel Xstream Fiber connection, they will get a discount of Rs 1,000.

Alternately, there is also a free first-month offer for these customers. It is important to note that the new offer is valid for a limited time period. The offer is said to be available to claim only for a few hours in the day. At the time of writing, Airtel notes that the offer ends in another 11 hours so you must act fast. If customers avail Rs 799 broadband plan from the company, they will not be required to pay a tariff for the first month. The Rs 799 broadband plan comes with up to 100Mbps data speed, 150GB data limit, unlimited local and STD calls and even Airtel Xstream subscription for streaming content.

Airtel Xstream Fiber users can now get unlimited data by paying Rs 299 extra

Other plans from the company include Rs 999 plan that offers up to 200Mbps speed, 300GB data, unlimited local and STD calls and subscription to Airtel Xstream, Netflix, Amazon Prime and ZEE5 Premium. The third plan is priced at Rs 1,499 that offers up to 300Mbps speed, 500GB data, unlimited local and STD calls and Airtel Thanks benefits including free Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 Premium and Airtel Xstream.

  • Published Date: December 12, 2019 12:59 PM IST

