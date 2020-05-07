Bharti Airtel consumers looking for long-term plans of Airtel Xstream can avail up to Rs 600 a month. The telco is enabling 15 percent savings if you are in for subscribing annual plans of Airtel Xstream Fiber. As reported by TelecomTalk, Airtel is currently providing free installation and discount up to 15 percent for users who sign up for its Airtel Xstream Fiber long term plans. The offers are applicable on all annual plans including the base 100 Mbps plans and the big data high-speed 1 Gbps plan. Also Read - Airtel Xstream Fiber यूजर्स हर महीने बचा सकते हैं 600 रुपये, जानें ऑफर्स

As per report, the telco noted 15 percent discount is only applicable to the Airtel Xstream Fiber annual plans, but the offer is there on 6-month plan as well with 7.50 percent discount. Airtel is promising “Faster Installation” to new users who sign up for its broadband plans. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL : 1 साल तक अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग और डाटा वाले प्लान

The Basic plan users who sign up for the Xstream Fiber annual plan are required to pay Rs 8,150. This means they save Rs 120 a month because it translates to Rs 679 per month as compared to Rs 799 monthly subscription cost. Similarly, the savings are more on big value plans. In case you are wondering, how you can save Rs 600 a month, then it is on the VIP plan. Subscribers will have to pay Rs 40,790 which translates to Rs 3,399 per month, and they save Rs 600 per month, added report. Also Read - Airtel and ZEE5 strategic collaboration offering free ZEE5 premium content for limited time

Meanwhile, Airtel has unlocked its entire premium kids content catalogue for its customers during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown. Now, subscribers will be able to access all this premium kids content, including movies, Live TV and more through Airtel Xstream platform and app.

In case you are an Airtel customer, then you can access Airtel Thanks on Airtel Xstream app by downloading it from Google Play and Apple App Store. Also, the same is available on TV through Airtel Xstream Hybrid STB, and on PC/laptops through www.airtelxstream.in website.