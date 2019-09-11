Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps speed launched in India

Bharti Airtel has now announced the launch of 1Gbps high-speed broadband service to take on JioFiber. The company has introduced Airtel Xstream Fibre as part of its converged digital entertainment play. It comes with features and pricing that directly rivals the plan from Reliance JioFiber. It is now available to home users and small commercial establishments.

Airtel Xstream Fibre: Price and Availability

Airtel Xstream Fibre with 1Gbps download speed will be available for Rs 3,999. The price is identical to Reliance JioFiber, which has its first 1Gbps plan priced at Rs 3,999 as well. Jio also has a Rs 8,499 plan that offers 1Gbps broadband download speed. With the Rs 3,999 plan, Airtel is offering unlimited landline calls to any network in India and additional benefits via Airtel Thanks program. Airtel users will get three months free subscription to Netflix and one year Amazon Prime membership. Users will also get access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream app.

Airtel has announced that Xstream Fibre service will be available to Homes, SOHO and small commercial establishments in Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai. It will also be available in Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad. In a release statement, Airtel confirmed that it plans to roll out the service in more markets. “Along with Airtel Xstream devices and applications our latest Fibre offering will deliver end-to-end experience to customers with blazing fast speeds and all the content you need on a single platform,” said Sameer Batra, CEO – Broadband, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel Xstream Fibre: Key features and comparison

With Airtel Xstream Fibre, the company is offering unlimited internet but has not revealed the FUP limit yet. With the plan, customers also get bonus data of 1000GB at the time of purchase. The bonus data will be valid for six months. The new fiber broadband speed with speeds up to 1Gbps joins Airtel Xstream Box and Xstream Stick. The Xstream Box is an Android based smart box that brings satellite TV and OTT content together.

Reliance JioFiber, in comparison, offers 1Gbps unlimited broadband with a FUP of 2500GB and the speed drops to 1Mbps after the limit. It comes with free voice and includes TV video calling as well. There is also gaming option, home networking, device security, VR and premium experience included. Airtel has priced its plan same as that of JioFiber but it is positioning itself on the basis of content experience.