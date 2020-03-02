Bharti Airtel has launched a new promotional offer for its customers in Chennai. Users who get a new Airtel Xstream subscription will get unlimited GBs worth of data at no extra cost. This offer will be available for 6 months. Post the offer, Airtel Xstream users will be confined to the limits of their selected subscription plans.

To recall, Airtel Xstream service offers four plans with speeds of up to 1gbps. Further, the company also offers users to upgrade any plan to unlimited data benefit for an extra Rs 299 per month.

Airtel Xstream plans

The most basic plan is available for Rs 799 a month and comes with up to 100Mbps speed. It has a FUP of 150GB. If your usage is over 150GB, you can pay an additional Rs 299 over the existing bill and get unlimited data. There is still a small catch. As Telecom Talk notes, the overall FUP after unlimited data is 3.3TB.

There are three more plans that Airtel offers to its Xstream Fiber broadband users. You have the second plan for Rs 999 a month, which offers up to 200Mbps speed and 300GB data. The third plan is available for Rs 1,499 and it offers up to 300Mbps speed. The plan comes with 500GB data. For both these plans, you can pay Rs 299 extra and get unlimited data (up to 3.3TB). The most expensive Airtel Xstream plan is available for Rs 3.999. It offers up to 1Gbps speed and unlimited data. Although this has unlimited data, the FUP capping is on 3.3TB.

Airtel Xstream: Extra benefits on higher plans

With the basic plan, Airtel offers access to the Airtel Xstream app. This lets you stream live TV, movies and other content. With the other three plans which are for Rs 999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 3,999 plans, you get additional benefits. These include access to ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video (12 months) and Netflix (3 months). The plans also bundle a landline connection with unlimited local and national calling facility.