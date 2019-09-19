Airtel Xstream Stick hands-on pictures show the new streaming dongle

Airtel launched its Xstream Stick with built-in Chromecast in India early this month. The device is priced at Rs 3,999 and is being sold online via Flipkart. It is also available via other retail channels such as Airtel retail stores, airtel.in, Croma and Vijay Sales. While the products was announced a few weeks back, the pictures of the device has appeared online for the first time. The pictures that appeared on DreamDTH forum show that Airtel is using packaging that resembles Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Airtel Xstream Stick: Features and Price

The box basically includes a Chromecast-circular dongle and a remote that looks like Fire TV remote. Airtel Xstream Stick can be described as part inspired by Chromecast and part inspired by Fire TV Stick. Honestly, it is not a bad thing if the product delivers on its primary use case. One of the dominant theme here is the use of matte and glossy black finish on the dongle and remote respectively. The pictures, however, suggest these won’t be of the highest quality in terms of material used to design them.

Airtel has introduced its Xstream offering as a unified place for consuming widest range of content. It includes hundreds of satellite TV channels, tens of thousands of movies and shows in English, Hindi and multiple Indian languages. The platform is also designed to act as a gateway for IoT devices in your home. Airtel Xstream Stick itself is a plug and play device that runs Android 8.0 and has built-in Chromecast. Powered by a 1.6GHz processor, it comes with voice enabled search feature and Bluetooth 4.2.

It relies on a single subscription to access content from multiple different sources. Apart from satellite channels, it also offers access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and apps from Play Store. Airtel Thanks Platinum and Gold customers get complimentary access to the content subscription plan on Xstream Stick. Others get free access for the first 30 days and can continue the subscription at Rs 999 annual plan.