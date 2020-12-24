Airtel Xstream service, which was so far limited to users who had Airtel postpaid, broadband, DTH, and prepaid connection, is now available for non-Airtel users as well. The company has confirmed that non-Airtel users can subscribe to the Airtel Stream Premium at Rs 49 per month or Rs 499 per year. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans offering 1.5GB daily data

Airtel Xstream is the company's entertainment service that gives users access to over 10000 movies, TV shows along with more than 350 Live TV channels. Access to originals from platforms like Hungama Play, Lionsgate Play, ErosNow, Zee5, ShemarooMe, and more are included as well. The service can be accessed on the web or Airtel Xstream app, which is available for Android and iOS.

Prior to this, non-Airtel users could only register or browse content on Airtel Xstream but were unable to stream content. With the latest update, non-Airtel users can also stream content on Airtel Xstream as well and the Premium subscription will cost Rs 499 yearly.

Airtel Xstream includes channels across 13 languages including Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, and more. The service supports multiple devices access as well wherein the user can access the Xstream app on up to five devices with a single log-in. Other features include Time Shift that allows users to watch TV Shows from the beginning even if they login late and Catch Up TV to catch up on missed TV shows.

Do note that Airtel Xstream Premium service is available for all Airtel postpaid, broadband, and DTH users. As for Airtel prepaid users, only those who recharge with Rs 199 or above will be eligible. Users need to log in with their registered mobile number to enjoy Airtel Xstream Premium content.