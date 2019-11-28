Riding the wave of increasing demand for regional music, Wynk Music has become the top music app as per daily active users (DAUs) in India, the company claimed on Wednesday quoting data analytics platform App Annie.

The OTT music streaming platform, owned by Airtel, said regional music was a key growth driver and accounted for 26 percent of the over three billion monthly streams on the platform. Overall, there has been 75 percent surge in number of users streaming regional music. Bhojpuri, Marathi, Kanadda, Telugu, Gujarati and Odia songs have seen over 150 percent growth and are also popular outside their home states.

“The team is focused on building the most personalized music experience for our customers. Wynk’s deep catalogue of songs combined with a holistic understanding of our customer’s preferences allows us to build an incredible product. And Airtel users get a free subscription to millions of songs in Wynk through the Thanks program,” Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Bollywood and international music also continue to be the big categories on the streaming platform. But the telecom company also believes that the regional music is emerging as the next powerhouse because of the smartphone adoption increase in Tier 2 and 3 towns and rural areas.

“Regional content is clearly the new HERO as more users come online and look for content that is relevant to them. We aim to invest disproportionately for further expanding our regional content library and work with local artists to bring them to the online world of music.” added Nair.

With inputs from IANS