AIWA aims to expand product portfolio in India with video, lifestyle products

AIWA at the launch of its luxury acoustics said that it hopes to achieve a billion-dollar business in India. Apart from this, the company is also looking to expand its product portfolio to include video products and lifestyle goods.

  • Updated: October 6, 2021 8:16 AM IST
AIWA

(Image: IANS)

AIWA has made a comeback into the Indian market and is looking to add new product verticals apart from audio devices under its product range. These devices will range from video products to lifestyle goods. The company hopes to achieve a billion-dollar business in India, a top executive said on Tuesday. Also Read - Boult Audio Freepods Pro with micro-subwoofer, dual mics launched in India: Price, specifications

Speaking to IANS, Ajay Mehta, MD, AIWA India said that they are happy to announce the new standard in luxury acoustics from AIWA Japan with the range of MI-X Series and SB-X series. Also Read - TCL 9 Series RAY-DANZ soundbar with Dolby Atmos receives iF DESIGN AWARD 2020

“The series will deliver an amazing experience with an enhanced sound and luxurious quality. Additionally, with the range, we expect to increase our market share significantly. The Indian market has always been very special to AIWA and with these devices, we hope to soon see AIWA as the ‘brand of choice’ in the country,” Mehta said. Also Read - Nvidia RTX Voice: How to get started and remove background disturbance from your video calls

The company unveiled MI -X450 PRO ENIGMA and MI -X 150 Retro Plus X speakers as part of the MI-X Series. They are priced at Rs 59,990 and Rs 24,990 respectively.

Meanwhile, SB-X350A, SB-X350J and SB-X30 are priced at Rs 19,990, Rs 17,990 and Rs 2,799, respectively.

The new Hi-Fi range will be available at Reliance Digital Stores, Amazon and key retail partners across the country.

MI -X450 PRO ENIGMA comes with a triple-driver set-up, Bluetooth version 5.0 and a built-in Lithium-ion battery. It supports a frequency response of 50 Hz to 15 KHz. Additionally, it has a custom engineered audio limiter which helps in delivering distortion free sound at the maximum volume.

MI-X 150 Retro Plus X reflects AIWA’s best sound-first philosophy. Built with best in-class technology and the highest quality audio components, MI -X 150 Retro Plus X delivers the best-in-class audio performance. It is also equipped with high efficiency amplifiers – class H & AB and Dual-link Technology that significantly improve the quality of audio.

SB-X350A, SB-X350J and SB-X30 are from the SB-X350 series. The series is known for serious audio performance and is fast becoming the reference for audiophiles across the world.

Both SB-X350A and SB-X350J have TWS Multi-Link Technology to give synced audio playback from multiple speakers, the company said.

Founded in 1951, Japan-based Aiwa has established itself as a pioneer in the consumer electronics space and is considered one of the most recognisable brands in the personal audio segment.

The brand has returned in various key markets across the world, including India.

(With IANS inputs)

  • Published Date: October 6, 2021 8:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 6, 2021 8:16 AM IST

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers