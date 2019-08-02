Aiwa today re-entered the Indian market with a new range of products. The Japan-based brand has unveiled new smart LED TVs, smart Home Audio systems, voice-enabled speakers and personal audio devices. Furthermore, Aiwa’s wide range of products also includes a 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV, which is the most premium device from the company.

The pricing details of these products are still under wraps. But Aiwa has revealed that its new smart LED TVs will start at Rs 7,999 and go as high as Rs 1,99,000. The major highlights of the LED panels include Quantum Dots Light Emitting Tech, Superlative Resolution, Quantum Smart HDR, Android OS with voice command tech. The company also announced a 55-inch QLED Smart TV and a 43-inch Ultra HD Smart TV, among six other variants.

Also Read Top 55-inch 4K TVs to buy in India under Rs 50,000: Xiaomi, MarQ, Thomson and more The latest Android TVs from Aiwa will come pre-installed with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and more. All the products from Aiwa are expected to go on sale soon. Moreover, the new products will be available for purchase via both online as well as offline stores. The company is aiming to sell about 200,000 units on an annual basis.

Commenting on the launch, Jeffrey Alan Goldberg representing AIWA internationally, said, “We decided to launch this great brand in India because this is one of the most dynamic markets in the world with huge potential. While there are many other products in the market, the ability of the Indian consumer to lap up the most innovative technology is unmatchable. Moreover, the sense of nostalgia when it comes to AIWA is strong here. I am sure India will embrace the new brand identity with love and joy.”

Elaborating on their strategy for India, Manmit Chaudhry, Managing Director, AIWA India, said, “We believe in working relentlessly to provide Indian consumers with a wide choice of products with innovative, advanced features that meet specific requirements across different demographics and price brackets. This launch is the first step in that direction and will cater to the ever-evolving expectations of our target audience for simple and affordable technology products. We plan to invest approximately Rs 200 crores in the coming years.”