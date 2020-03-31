comscore AKG N400 earbuds surface with ANC and more: Check details | BGR India
AKG N400 TWS earbuds surface on Samsung website, feature ANC, waterproofing

The AKG N400 feature active noise cancelation via two microphones on each earbud. They are also available in a bunch of color options.

  Published: March 31, 2020 4:30 PM IST
AKG N400

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ was launched alongside the flagship S20 series. While they feature good design and great sound, they lack two key features. These are features that are actually quite important to truly wireless earbuds – Active Noise Cancellation and waterproofing. However, the AKG N400 offer both these features and cost about 30 percent more.

The AKG N400 true wireless earbuds have 8.2mm drivers and come with a selection of ear tips. These even include comply foam tips that will take and retain the shape of your ears. The battery life of the buds makes sure they last 6 hours on a single charge on their own. Along with the case, the figure goes up to another 6 hours. However, keeping ANC on cuts down the battery life to 5 hours, which is still decent.

The AKG N400’s noise cancellation uses two microphones per earbud and promises distortion-free sound. How much noise is leveled out can be controlled via the application (Ambient Aware). Taping the left earbud turns on talk-through so you can hear your surroundings. When you use the buds during calls, it uses a beamforming technique to pick up your voice clearly. Further, background sound is also eliminated.

Talking about gesture support, the right earbud can skip tracks and answer calls with the tap of a button. Meanwhile, a swipe changes the volume. Voice commands can summon digital assistants. The AKG N400 currently supports Bixby, Siri, and Google Assistant. The earbuds also support IPX7 water resistance, which gives them an edge over the Galaxy Buds+. The company claims the buds can last for up to 30 minutes under 1 meter of freshwater. While not ideal for swimming, the buds can take a beating by rain and sweat easily.

The AKG N400 currently is available only on Samsung’s Korean website. Here they cost KRW 2,30,000 (about Rs 14,179). This is a little more than the Galaxy Buds+ that cost KRW 1,80,000 (about Rs 11,097). The earbuds are available in black, silver and navy colors. There is also a fourth dual-tone finish that adds in a touch of gold.

  Published Date: March 31, 2020 4:30 PM IST

