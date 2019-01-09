comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • CES 2019: Alcatel 1X (2019), 1C smartphones launched
News

CES 2019: Alcatel 1X (2019), 1C smartphones launched

News

Both smartphones are entry-level devices, and will be available across the globe soon.

  • Published: January 9, 2019 12:13 PM IST
alcatel-1x-2019

Image Credit: Alcatel (via XDA Developers)

CES may be primarily about TVs, electronic appliances, and other smart gadgets, but that doesn’t mean there’s no action in the world of smartphones. Alcatel has just unveiled two budget smartphones – 1X (2019) and 1C – at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. The two come with entry-level specifications, and will be available in multiple regions across the globe this quarter.

Alcatel 1X (2019): Specifications and features

Powered by a MediaTek MT6739 SoC, Alcatel 1X (2019) comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. There’s Android 8.1 Oreo on-board, and there’s no certainty when (if ever) Android Pie will arrive.

For imaging, the 1X (2019) features a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. There’s also a 5-megapixel lens up front for selfies and video calls. All standard connectivity options are included in the mix, with a 3,000mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.

CES 2019: A list of crazy products unveiled so far

Also Read

CES 2019: A list of crazy products unveiled so far

Alcatel 1C: Specifications and features

An entry-level smartphone, Alcatel 1C comes with a Spreadtrum SC7731 chipset. It’s helped by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, with support for microSD cards of up to 32GB. The smartphone has a 5-inch display with a resolution of 480×960 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The software is Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), so basic tasks shouldn’t be that much of a problem.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Talking about imaging, the 1C includes a single-lens primary camera with a 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies, you get a 2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone has most regular connectivity features (but no fingerprint sensor), and a 2,000mAh battery keeps things running.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2019 12:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio may be blocking proxy and VPN websites and violating net neutrality: Report
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite V7.10 third content update released, brings Suppressed Sniper Rifle
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Alcatel 1X (2019), 1C smartphones launched at CES 2019

Report reveals Huawei's links with shell companies in Iran, Syria

Xiaomi reveals it sold 100 million Mi Power Banks worldwide

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography; company responds

Mobvoi Ticwatch E2, Ticwatch S2 smartwatches announced

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Alcatel 1X (2019), 1C smartphones launched at CES 2019

News

Alcatel 1X (2019), 1C smartphones launched at CES 2019
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2, Ticwatch S2 smartwatches announced

News

Mobvoi Ticwatch E2, Ticwatch S2 smartwatches announced
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on flash sale on Amazon India at 12 noon today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on flash sale on Amazon India at 12 noon today
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with Snapdragon 855 SoC, 6GB RAM spotted on Geekbench
CES 2019: Sony will bring Apple AirPlay, HomeKit support to select TV models 'later this year'

News

CES 2019: Sony will bring Apple AirPlay, HomeKit support to select TV models 'later this year'

हिंदी समाचार

फ्लिपकार्ट पर चल रही है Asus Days सेल, बंपर डिस्काउंट का फायदा उठाने का बेहतरीन मौका

Flipkart Grand Gadget Days: DSLR, फिटनेस बैंड और लैपटॉप पर मिल रहा है 10 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Vivo Carnival सेल एक बार फिर हुई शुरू, मिल रहा है 10 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

सैमसंग Galaxy S10 Lite स्नैपड्रैगन 855 SoC और 6GB RAM के साथ गीकबेंच पर हुआ स्पॉट

Huawei Holiday Sale में 15 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं ये स्मार्टफोन

News

Alcatel 1X (2019), 1C smartphones launched at CES 2019
News
Alcatel 1X (2019), 1C smartphones launched at CES 2019
Report reveals Huawei's links with shell companies in Iran, Syria

News

Report reveals Huawei's links with shell companies in Iran, Syria
Xiaomi reveals it sold 100 million Mi Power Banks worldwide

News

Xiaomi reveals it sold 100 million Mi Power Banks worldwide
WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography; company responds

News

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography; company responds
Mobvoi Ticwatch E2, Ticwatch S2 smartwatches announced

News

Mobvoi Ticwatch E2, Ticwatch S2 smartwatches announced