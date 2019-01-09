CES 2019: Alcatel 1X (2019), 1C smartphones launched

CES may be primarily about TVs, electronic appliances, and other smart gadgets, but that doesn’t mean there’s no action in the world of smartphones. Alcatel has just unveiled two budget smartphones – 1X (2019) and 1C – at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. The two come with entry-level specifications, and will be available in multiple regions across the globe this quarter.

Alcatel 1X (2019): Specifications and features

Powered by a MediaTek MT6739 SoC, Alcatel 1X (2019) comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. There’s Android 8.1 Oreo on-board, and there’s no certainty when (if ever) Android Pie will arrive.

For imaging, the 1X (2019) features a dual-lens rear camera system, comprised of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. There’s also a 5-megapixel lens up front for selfies and video calls. All standard connectivity options are included in the mix, with a 3,000mAh battery rounding off the spec sheet.

Alcatel 1C: Specifications and features

An entry-level smartphone, Alcatel 1C comes with a Spreadtrum SC7731 chipset. It’s helped by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, with support for microSD cards of up to 32GB. The smartphone has a 5-inch display with a resolution of 480×960 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The software is Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), so basic tasks shouldn’t be that much of a problem.

Talking about imaging, the 1C includes a single-lens primary camera with a 5-megapixel sensor. For selfies, you get a 2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone has most regular connectivity features (but no fingerprint sensor), and a 2,000mAh battery keeps things running.