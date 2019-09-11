Alcatel has quietly launched a new tablet range for the Indian market. Called Alcatel 3T 10, it comes in three variants. These include the Standalone model, Audio Station and Bluetooth Keyboard variant. Read on to find out everything on the Alcatel 3T 10 India launch.

Alcatel 3T 10 India launch: Pricing and availability

As mentioned, Alcatel‘s new tablets come in three variants – Standalone model, Audio Station and Bluetooth Keyboard. The standalone model costs Rs 9,999. As for the variant with the Audio Station, it comes with mountable 2X5W speakers and a 2,000mAh battery. This variant costs Rs 14,999. The new tablet range is already available via Flipkart. Lastly, the Bluetooth Keyboard variant packs a lightweight keyboard with a typing case. This variant costs Rs 13,000, but is listed as ‘coming soon’.

Flipkart is also offering a bunch of deals for buyers. These include up to Rs 9,500 exchange bonus, and no-cost EMI options starting from Rs 834 per month. Buyers using HDFC Bank or Axis Bank Buzz Credit cards are entitled to five percent additional discounts.

Features, specifications

As far as specifications are concerned, the Alcatel 3T 10 tablets ship with a 10-inch IPS display. It runs on 1280×800 pixels resolution. Under the hood is a MediaTek MT8765B quad-core chipset along with 2GB of RAM. There is also 16GB internal storage on offer, which is expandable using a microSD card.

For photography, the tablet features a 2-megapixel snapper at the back, and another at the front as well. Backing up the tablet is a 4,080mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and A-GPS. On the software front, it runs Android 9.0 Pie and also supports Google Assistant for hands-free voice control.